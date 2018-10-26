Diamond Bank chairman, 3 directors resign

Chairman of the board of Diamond Bank, Mr. Oluseyi Bickerseth and three other directors of the bank have resigned.

The bank announced the resignation in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and signed by Mr.. Uzoma Uja, company secretary, on Thursday.

“We wish to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the public that the following Non-Executive Directors have resigned from the Board of Diamond Bank Plc with immediate effect.

“The directors are resigning for varied personal reasons, which will include focusing on their priorities. Diamond Bank will update the market with any further development in due course.”

Bickersteth was appointed as chairman of the bank in July.

THISDAY had reported that the bank is facing liquidity challenges and the resignations will give new investors room to recapitalise the bank.

In November 2017, the bank disposed of its entire shareholding in its West African banking operations and its assets in its United Kingdom operations.

Diamond Bank began operations in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2005.

