Delta community lament poor health care system

Residents of Bomadi and Ughelli North Local Government Areas of Delta state have raised serious concerns over what they’ve described as poor healthcare systems in their community.

According to them, the Bomadi General Hospital is the only hospital that serves communities in the entire local government and its environs and for many months now, the hospital has remained under renovation.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who inspected the site on Friday, explained that part of the reason for the slow pace of the project was inadequate funds.

But he has promised to mobilize funds for its immediate completion.

“The contractors need to work on a gradual basis because if they don’t, then, it means that services will be shut down but I have made a stern promise that I will try to raise mobilisation for the contractor because he has been working with his own funds,” the governor said.

The inspection was part of his ongoing tour around the 25 Local Government Areas of the state to commission and inspect projects completed and under construction respectively.

Subsequently, he moved to inspect the on-going rehabilitation of the Urban Water Supply Scheme, general hospital, ultra-modern market and other projects.