Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP 

The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.

They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief lawmakers on the actual situation of the kidnap, and their strategies to rescue the girls.

The secondary school girls were abducted on February 19, 2018, from the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Yobe State.

However, there has been several calls by the President Muhammadu Buhari, the United Nations and other arms of government for the unconditional release of the girls.

To this effort, the Federal Government on Friday said it has extended the search for the girls.

Top military and security officials on traveled to the North-east to add more urgency to the search, which has now been extended beyond the North-east region.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

The statement listed the officials to include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant – General Tukur Buratai and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Lawal Daura.

“They joined the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who had earlier relocated to the North-east, as well as the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, who has also visited the theatre,” Mohamed said in the statement.

Also, in order to supervise and coordinate the search for the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has relocated to Yobe State.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He said Abubakar has relocated to the troubled community to “personally superintend the search for the girls.”

Mohammed in the statement said further that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had earlier deployed more platforms to the North east for the search, as the security agencies increase efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

However, the summon of the both men by the Senate followed a motion by Senator Biodun Olujimi in commemoration of 2018 International Women’s Day.