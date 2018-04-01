Danjuma: Roar of the tiger

161 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically that the army had ceased to be neutral.

Even at the risk of belabouring the ex-general’s words, it is worth reproducing for emphasis.

“Taraba is a mini Nigeria, comprised of various ethnic groups living together reasonably peacefully. But the peace in the state is under assault. There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in this state and of course, other riverine states of Nigeria.

“We must resist it; we must stop it, everyone of us must rise up. The Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits to kill people; to kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them.

“If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one. The ethnic cleansing must stop in all the states of the federation, otherwise Somalia will be child’s play.

“I ask everyone of you to be alert and defend your country, defend your territory, defend your state. You have nowhere else to go. God bless this country.”

Going by several accounts of victims of Fulani herdsmen atrocities in Taraba, Benue, Southern Kaduna, Adamawa and elsewhere, it would seem quite obvious that Danjuma is right in his assertion, and any attempt to deny same, as has been made by the relevant authorities and their foot soldiers, can only amount to trying to cover the sun with one’s palms – a futile effort many would agree.

“There is nothing he (Danjuma) is saying now that we have not known. What is new in what he said?” queried PA Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere chieftain in a chat with BusinessHallmark. “It is because he is the one saying it, otherwise it is not news at all. Afenifere and myself, we have been talking about it for years, and particularly in the last few years.

“We have been saying that Buhari is ruling the country as if he is the President of Kastina. And the question of ethnic cleansing has been there. He was being moderate to say the army is colluding. Buhari is aiding and abating it. That is the truth from the available evidence,” Adebanjo declared.

However, to suggest that the Nigerian Army only became partial because according to the former Chief of Army Staff, they are “colluding with the armed bandits” on a killing spree, is to be clever by half, and quite obviously, Danjuma should know this better than anyone else.

And to be sure, the Nigerian Army, one must admit, ceased to be neutral the very day seniority was sacrificed on the altar of ethnicity or more precisely sectionalism, and Danjuma was at the centre of it all.

It was July 29, 1966, and a brutal military coup had just been staged, a coup specifically targeted at the Igbo who had been accused of masterminding an earlier coup on January 15 of that same year in which notable Northern politicians like Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello were killed. The July counter coup was essentially a revenge pogrom of officers and men of Igbo extraction, and Danjuma led the Execution team that brutally murdered then head of state, General Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi and his host, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, then military governor of the Western Region. An act for which he earned the eternal gratitude of the caliphate North.

The events that followed were instructive. With Ironsi murdered, a certain General Babafemi Ogundipe, a Yoruba became the most senior military officer in the country and should have stepped in as the new head of state. But that was not to be. Danjuma and company decided that they would only take orders from the most senior “Northern” military officer in the army who at the time, was Lt Col. Yakubu Gowon.

By this action, not only was neutrality and the natural order of seniority destroyed, but the army essentially became tribal and has practically remained so till the present day.

Danjuma, wittingly or unwittingly, helped in no small measure, to enthrone partiality in the army. Indeed, many would agree that himself, Gowon and other Middle Belt officers helped to turn the Nigerian Army into the de facto caliphate army that it is today. And he got sufficient reward for his efforts.

Easily the richest non ex head of state former military general, Danjuma got enough largesse for his troubles. Juicy oil block, wealth, access and influence. Today, he is widely regarded as the father of the modern Nigerian Army, he has earned his laurels.

A greatly respected figure within the military circles, and even beyond, Danjuma is a man who has played and continues to play very strategic roles in Nigeria’s democracy.

Having remained an integral part of the military establishment that held sway after the civil war, he had acquired enough influence and wealth, especially during the Sani Abacha days, to call the shots politically with the return of civilian rule in 1999.

He had in 1995, at the peak of General Abacha’s dictatorship, formed the South Atlantic Petroleum Limited (SAPETRO), to which the ministry of Petroleum Resources awarded the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 246 in February 1998, a block that covered a total area of 2,590 square kilometres (1,000 sq mi).

In 1979, he formed Nigeria America Line (NAL), a shipping company which initially leased a ship called ‘Hannatu’ and traded between Lagos and Santos in Brazil when Nigeria’s bilateral trade agreement had opened the sea routes to economies in the South American markets.

NAL would go on to win patronage from Nigeria’s National Supply Company (NNSC) to bring in government goods and its list of clients grew, courtesy of government support, to include DICON Salt and project cargoes for Iwopin Paper Mill, ANNAMCO and Volkswagen Nigeria.

Later in 1984, he also established COMET Shipping Agencies Nigeria Ltd to essentially act as an agent for NAL. COMET grew to become one of the largest independent agents operating in Nigeria and by 2009, was handling over 200 vessels at the ports of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri. Later in 2005 NAL-COMET acquired a roll-in-roll-out port in Lagos which made it the largest independent port operators in Africa.

Danjuma, is obviously, a man of means. And with his means came even greater influence. He was instrumental to the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo as civilian president in 1999, a government he eventually served as Defence Minister.

Interestingly, it was him who provided the Ogun State born former President with protection and guided him to ascend office as military head of state in 1976 when he developed cold feet after Murtala Muhammed was killed.

And while Obasanjo faced strong opposition in his second term bid in 2003 from then vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who had apparently struck a deal with the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme; a deal that could have seen Ekwueme serve for one term as president and hand over to him afterwards, Danjuma, alongside the likes of Abdulsalami Abubakar were handy to help a comrade out.

From the Obasanjo government, Danjuma continued to play very influential roles in making and unmaking presidents. Of course, the information in the streets is that he financed greatly, President Buhari’s campaign in the lead up to 2015, and invariably worked to ensure that Goodluck Jonathan was kicked out of power.

It is the same Buhari government that now seems complicit in the ongoing campaign of bloodshed and mayhem across the country by Fulani herdsmen as Danjuma alleged last week.

And despite playing a huge role the whole process, a role for which he continues to be called out in the light of his damning verdict on the government last week, many insist that the ex general’s intervention is necessary and timely.

“Yes, Danjuma was a major part of the problem!” Akogun Tola Adeniyi wrote. “And now, in his dying days, if he has chosen restitution by igniting a fiery furnace to finally solve the problem, what is our issue with that?”

Perhaps none, and Chief Abia Onyiuke, Ebonyi State based political analyst agrees.

“What T. Y. Danjuma said is correct,” he declared. “Whether or not he was on the side of the caliphate in the 1960s is not the issue, he was on their side, but it takes a lot of time for people to learn their lesson.

“Why should the Nigerian Army as a standing institutional army be taking sides with murderous Fulani herdsmen in a multi ethnic group like Nigeria? It is very clear that the APC government headed by Muhammadu Buhari cannot be described as patriotic. He came to power on the basis of very parochial mentality.

“Buhari has promoted Islamic extremism. And that accounts for his deep hatred for Igbo people which manifested in his appointments. It is quite clearly that this is a Janjaweed administration that is extremely jihadist and when you look at what is happening in the Middle Belt where Fulani herdsmen are murdering people with impunity, it raises the fear at to whether the Nigerian federation is still going to stand.

“I would think that the role of a leader at that level will be to ensure that the entire country is held together. But his type of extremism is fearsome. People are worried that such a sectarian character is president. It is within that context that we can understand the intervention of Danjuma,” Onyike noted.

There is little doubt that Nigeria is heading towards what many have called the precipice. And the fact that Danjuma’s intervention is coming after similar interventions by Obasanjo and former military president, Ibrahim Babangida only serves to explain the enormity of the situation at hand.

Restructuring, many have suggested, is the only way out. But do the like of Danjuma believe in it? PA Adebanjo gives a reassuring response.

“Danjuma is for restructuring, no doubt,” he said. “He has been in it. We were together when we were doing handshake across the Niger. He was with us when we were doing council for unity and understanding. We have been on the national question for long.

“All these happening are what we had anticipated even before the Abacha days. Whatever he says is not too late. Those are the strong elements in the country that know where we are and where we should be.”

But Onyiuke insists that self determination, not restructuring is what is required.

Restructuring cannot be a solution,” he said. “I don’t believe in that. What we should be talking about should be the self determination of ethnic nationalities because the Northern cabal will never agree to restructuring, they will never give up the advantages they are enjoying which was given to them through the military, which Danjuma played a role”.