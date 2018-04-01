" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sun, Apr 1st, 2018

Danjuma: Roar of the tiger

By OBINNA EZUGWU

 

Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically that the army had ceased to be neutral.

Danjuma

Even at the risk of belabouring the ex-general’s words, it is worth reproducing for emphasis.

“Taraba is a mini Nigeria, comprised of various ethnic groups living together reasonably peacefully. But the peace in the state is under assault. There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in this state and of course, other riverine states of Nigeria.

“We must resist it; we must stop it, everyone  of us must rise up. The Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits to kill people; to kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them.

“If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one. The ethnic cleansing must stop in all the states of the federation, otherwise Somalia will be child’s play.

“I ask everyone of you to be alert and defend your country, defend your territory, defend your state. You have nowhere else to go. God bless this country.”

Going by several accounts of victims of Fulani herdsmen atrocities in Taraba, Benue, Southern Kaduna, Adamawa and elsewhere, it would seem quite obvious that Danjuma is right in his assertion, and any attempt to deny same, as has been made by the relevant authorities and their foot soldiers, can only amount to trying to cover the sun with one’s palms – a futile effort many would agree.

“There is nothing he (Danjuma) is saying now that we have not known. What is new in what he said?” queried PA Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere chieftain in a chat with BusinessHallmark. “It is because he is the one saying it, otherwise it is not news at all. Afenifere and myself, we have been talking about it for years, and particularly in the last few years.

“We have been saying that Buhari is ruling the country as if he is the President of Kastina. And the question of ethnic cleansing has been there. He was being moderate to say the army is colluding. Buhari is aiding and abating it. That is the truth from the available evidence,” Adebanjo declared.

However, to suggest that the Nigerian Army only became partial because according to the former Chief of Army Staff, they are “colluding with the armed bandits” on a killing spree, is to be clever by half, and quite obviously, Danjuma should know this better than anyone else.

And to be sure, the Nigerian Army, one must admit, ceased to be neutral the very day seniority was sacrificed on the altar of ethnicity or more precisely sectionalism, and Danjuma was at the centre of it all.

It was July 29, 1966, and a brutal military coup had just been staged, a coup specifically targeted at the Igbo who had been accused of masterminding an earlier coup on January 15 of that same year in which notable Northern politicians like Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello were killed. The July counter coup was essentially a revenge pogrom of officers and men of Igbo extraction, and Danjuma led the Execution team that brutally murdered then head of state, General Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi and his host, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, then military governor of the Western Region. An act for which he earned the eternal gratitude of the caliphate North.

READ  Fitch rates Kaduna’s economy stable

The events that followed were instructive. With Ironsi murdered, a certain General Babafemi Ogundipe, a Yoruba became the most senior military officer in the country and should have stepped in as the new head of state. But that was not to be. Danjuma and company decided that they would only take orders from the most senior “Northern” military officer in the army who at the time, was Lt Col. Yakubu Gowon.

By this action, not only was neutrality and the natural order of seniority destroyed, but the army essentially became tribal and has practically remained so till the present day.

Danjuma, wittingly or unwittingly, helped in no small measure, to enthrone partiality in the army. Indeed, many would agree that himself, Gowon and other Middle Belt officers helped to turn the Nigerian Army into the de facto caliphate army that it is today. And he got sufficient reward for his efforts.

Easily the richest non ex head of state former military general, Danjuma got enough largesse for his troubles. Juicy oil block, wealth, access and influence. Today, he is widely regarded as the father of the modern Nigerian Army, he has earned his laurels.

A greatly respected figure within the military circles, and even beyond, Danjuma is a man who has played and continues to play very strategic roles in Nigeria’s democracy.

Having remained an integral part of the military establishment that held sway after the civil war, he had acquired enough influence and wealth, especially during the Sani Abacha days, to call the shots politically with the return of civilian rule in 1999.

He had in 1995, at the peak of General Abacha’s dictatorship, formed the South Atlantic Petroleum Limited (SAPETRO), to which the ministry of Petroleum Resources awarded the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 246 in February 1998, a block that covered a total area of 2,590 square kilometres (1,000 sq mi).

In 1979, he formed Nigeria America Line (NAL), a shipping company which initially leased a ship called ‘Hannatu’ and traded between Lagos and Santos in Brazil when Nigeria’s bilateral trade agreement had opened the sea routes to economies in the South American markets.

NAL would go on to win patronage from Nigeria’s National Supply Company (NNSC) to bring in government goods and its list of clients grew, courtesy of government support, to include DICON Salt and project cargoes for Iwopin Paper Mill, ANNAMCO and Volkswagen Nigeria.

Later in 1984, he also established COMET Shipping Agencies Nigeria Ltd to essentially act as an agent for NAL. COMET grew to become one of the largest independent agents operating in Nigeria and by 2009, was handling over 200 vessels at the ports of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri. Later in 2005 NAL-COMET acquired a roll-in-roll-out port in Lagos which made it the largest independent port operators in Africa.

Danjuma, is obviously, a man of means. And with his means came even greater influence. He was instrumental to the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo as civilian president in 1999, a government he eventually served as Defence Minister.

Interestingly, it was him who provided the Ogun State born former President with protection and guided him to ascend office as military head of state in 1976 when he developed cold feet after Murtala Muhammed was killed.

And while Obasanjo faced strong opposition in his second term bid in 2003 from then vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who had apparently struck a deal with the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme; a deal that could have seen Ekwueme serve for one term as president and hand over to him afterwards, Danjuma, alongside the likes of Abdulsalami Abubakar were handy to help a comrade out.

From the Obasanjo government, Danjuma continued to play very influential roles in making and unmaking presidents. Of course, the information in the streets is that he financed greatly, President Buhari’s campaign in the lead up to 2015, and invariably worked to ensure that Goodluck Jonathan was kicked out of power.

READ  Four banks dominate industry as analysts call for caution

It is the same Buhari government that now seems complicit in the ongoing campaign of bloodshed and mayhem across the country by Fulani herdsmen as Danjuma alleged last week.

And despite playing a huge role the whole process, a role for which he continues to be called out in the light of his damning verdict on the government last week, many insist that the ex general’s intervention is necessary and timely.

“Yes, Danjuma was a major part of the problem!” Akogun Tola Adeniyi wrote. “And now, in his dying days, if he has chosen restitution by igniting a fiery furnace to finally solve the problem, what is our issue with that?”

Perhaps none, and Chief Abia Onyiuke, Ebonyi State based political analyst agrees.

“What T. Y. Danjuma said is correct,” he declared. “Whether or not he was on the side of the caliphate in the 1960s is not the issue, he was on their side, but it takes a lot of time for people to learn their lesson.

“Why should the Nigerian Army as a standing institutional army be taking sides with murderous Fulani herdsmen in a multi ethnic group like Nigeria? It is very clear that the APC government headed by Muhammadu Buhari cannot be described as patriotic. He came to power on the basis of very parochial mentality.

“Buhari has promoted Islamic extremism. And that accounts for his deep hatred for Igbo people which manifested in his appointments. It is quite clearly that this is a Janjaweed administration that is extremely jihadist and when you look at what is happening in the Middle Belt where Fulani herdsmen are murdering people with impunity, it raises the fear at to whether the Nigerian federation is still going to stand.

“I would think that the role of a leader at that level will be to ensure that the entire country is held together. But his type of extremism is fearsome. People are worried that such a sectarian character is president. It is within that context that we can understand the intervention of Danjuma,” Onyike noted.

There is little doubt that Nigeria is heading towards what many have called the precipice. And the fact that Danjuma’s intervention is coming after similar interventions by Obasanjo and former military president, Ibrahim Babangida only serves to explain the enormity of the situation at hand.

Restructuring, many have suggested, is the only way out. But do the like of Danjuma believe in it? PA Adebanjo gives a reassuring response.

“Danjuma is for restructuring, no doubt,” he said. “He has been in it. We were together when we were doing handshake across the Niger. He was with us when we were doing council for unity and understanding. We have been on the national question for long.

“All these happening are what we had anticipated even before the Abacha days. Whatever he says is not too late. Those are the strong elements in the country that know where we are and where we should be.”

But Onyiuke insists that self determination, not restructuring is what is required.

Restructuring cannot be a solution,” he said. “I don’t believe in that. What we should be talking about should be the self determination of ethnic nationalities because the Northern cabal will never agree to restructuring, they will never give up the advantages they are enjoying which was given to them through the military, which Danjuma played a role”.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns

    As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]

  • First Bank restores confidence with strategies

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY   As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]

  • Danjuma: Roar of the tiger

    By OBINNA EZUGWU   Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]

  • Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role

    Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]

  • Alleged looters’ list: Secondus demands N1.5bn compensation, apology

    The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government. Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after […]

  • Senator Mantu confesses: I helped rig elections

    A former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, has revealed how he helped his party to win elections in the past. Senator Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘confessed the truth’ during an interview on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme that airs on Friday. […]

  • NSE: Market reopens April 3 as Nestle leads gainers table

    The market would reopen on April 3 following the March 30 and April 2 public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark Easter celebrations, as Nestle Nigeria PLC  led the gainers’ table  at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciating by N39.70 to close at N1,380 per share on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]

  • Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP

    The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office […]

  • Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi

    The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy. The Minister said that the  Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country. ” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space […]

  • Easter Message: Counter hate with love-Buhari urges Nigerians

    President Muhammadu Buhari As Christians in Nigeria prepare to celebrate Easter, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on them to counter hate speech, corruption, and terrorism by showing love and working for peace and social justice. The President made the call on Thursday in his Easter message during which he extolled the exemplary life of Christ […]

  • Our goal is to unite Nigerians – Buhari

    President Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to uniting the people of the country such that every Nigerian can benefit from the other. The President said this on Thursday while giving a speech at a colloquium organised to mark the birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in […]

  • Seeking elusive truce in NASS, Presidency Cold War

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as other principal officers of both chambers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led National Assembly at the state house, Abuja, but members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) […]

  • NSE market indices loses 441.16 points

    Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday extended downward trend with the All-Share Index losing 441.16 points in one trading day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 41,243.24 shed 441.16 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 40,802.08 amid loses by some highly capitalised equities. […]

  • Wema Bank secures $35m from international lenders to fund SMEs

    Wema Bank Plc. has signed a Line of Credit Agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to grow financial support to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria. The innovative bank, which pioneered Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, confirmed that AfDB has already disbursed the $15 million agreed with the multilateral development finance institution. […]

  • ALATbyWema wins ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ Award

    ALATbyWema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, has been named ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ at the 2018 Asian Banker Awards. Wema Bank launched ALAT in May 2017 to provide digital banking services for students, entrepreneurs and professionals in Nigeria. Over 200,000 ALAT accounts have been opened since May 2017, accounting for more than 1 billion […]

  • Banks to roll out 0.5 million shared Agent Networks by 2019

    FELIX OLOYEDE As part of efforts to drastically reduce the numbers of unbanked adults in the country, commercial lenders have concluded plans to roll out 500,000 Shared Agent Networks by 2019. The Shared Agent Networks would enable about 50 million Nigerians in rural areas who are largely financially excluded, have access to basic financial services, […]