Dangote Cement, 15 others drag market down 0.86%

The Nigerian stock market closed shed 0.86 per cent due to losses in Dangote Cement and 15 others as it resumed from the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays on Thursday.

The All Share Index (ASI) was down by 274.38 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.86 per cent, closing at 31,692.63 points.

Also, Market Capitalization decreased by N100.22 billion representing a dip of 0.86 per cent, closing at N11.58 trillion.

CONOIL gained 10 per cent to emerge the top gainer among other 29 gainers, while UACN shed -10 per cent to lead the and 16 losers chart.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook