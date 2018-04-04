-
Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas
Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]
-
We are not in trade war with China – Trump
President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]
-
PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]
-
Customs gets additional uniform for officers
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]
-
Experts justify MPC’s decision to hold rates for 10th consecutive times
FELIX OLOYEDE The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain key benchmark rates was in line with consensus, financial experts have asserted. The MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the first in 2018, maintained Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, […]
-
APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari
The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]
-
PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen
Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]
-
Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate
OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]
-
Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike
Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]
-
Obasanjo slams Buhari’s govt again as Presidency responds
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]
-
China slams tariffs on US pork, 127 others
China has responded to US imposition of tariffs on imports of Aluminium and steel by slamming tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China’s finance ministry and matched a list […]
-
CAP in spreadsheet…painting a meltdown
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues. The problem has already started […]
-
Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns
As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]
-
First Bank restrategises for greater heights
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]
-
Danjuma: Roar of the tiger
By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]
-
Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role
Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]