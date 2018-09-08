Curation- Super Eagles thrash Seychelles 0-3

Buhari’s second will spell more joblessness, poverty – global financial body, HSBC warns Multinational banking and financial services company, HSBC, has warned that if President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected for a second term in office, Nigeria’s poverty rate will likely continue to rise as the country’s economy will further stagnate The company stated this in a report by its Global Research unit, entitled, “Nigeria, papering over the cracks.” […]

260 million children out of school globally- UNESCO More than 260 million children are not in school globally, causing a de facto exclusion from society and perpetuate a spiral of social inequalities and gender inequalities, Audrey Azoulay, Director General, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in her World Literacy Day message on Saturday. She stated that six out of […]

Heritage Bank, Multichoice boost Africa film industry Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to boost film industry with the sponsorship of the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Speaking at the event which held in Lagos over the weekend, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage […]

Over 44 Speakers to grace 2018 ASEA Conference in Lagos Over 44 keynote speakers and thought leaders would be speaking the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) Conference, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday. The conference is scheduled to hold on November 26 and 27, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Some of the influential speakers bid to attend the ASEA […]

Equity market extends downtrend to three consecutive days The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the trading week on a bearish note, stretched its downtrend to three consecutive trading sessions, driven by losses recorded by blue chip organizations. It shed -0.21 per cent to bring the All-Share Index to 34,037.91 at the close of business on Friday, which the market capitalisation lost N26 billion […]

NERC worries over poor remittance by DisCos in Q1 2018 The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has expressed concerns over poor remittance of electricity invoice by the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the first quarter of 2018. NERC in its 2018 first-quarter report published on its website on Friday said that tariff deficit was partly responsible for the industry poor remittance, with DisCos remitted only N51.2 […]

Chinese consortium targets early 2019 for 3,050mw Mambilla Power Plant commencement President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from the Joint Venture Partners assigned to construct the 3050 Megawatts Mambilla Hydro-electric Power Plant, that all processes leading to the start of work would soon be completed to pave way for the commencement of the project early next year. The presidency, in a statement signed by Senior Special […]

Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG threatens to embark on strike action over military brutality in Delta The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to go on a nationwide industrial action if the Chief of Army Staff fails to redeploy soldiers who are brutalising workers in two oil companies in Delta State within 24 hours. Briefing pressmen on Thursday in Lagos, Comrade Williams Akporeha, National President, NUPENG […]

Nigeria Air: Maintenance is a major ball-buster in Aviation, says Expert Recently Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the first phase of the federal government’s efforts at starting a new national flag carrier to be called, Nigeria Air, amidst concerns by Nigerians of a reverse Midas touch. Indeed, after two failed attempts (Richard Branson’s Virgin Nigeria and Jimoh Ibrahim’s Air Nigeria) at reviving […]

FirstBank launches educational solution to support schools FirstBank has launched its FirstEdu educational solution specifically designed to support schools in need of improvement and growth in meeting their medium and long-term goals. The FirstEdu product includes FirstEdu portal and FirstEdu loan. FirstEdu loan is targeted at private Nursery & Primary, Secondary and A-Levels schools. The product offers opportunity for private schools to […]

Stock market lose N190bn as 26 firms incur losses The nation’s equities market depreciated by N190bn at the close of trading on Wednesday after 26 stocks recorded price declines, Punch reports. A total of 200.278 million stocks valued at N2.162bn exchanged hands in 3,224 deals. The N35bn gain recorded in the equities market on Tuesday was lost as the benchmark index continued on […]

Profit taking drags Equity Market Down 1.49% The Nigerian Equity Market reversed the previous day gain as it declined 1.49 per cent on the back of decline in six out of seven sectors, especially the oil and gas and industrial sectors on Wednesday. The All Share Index (ASI) dipped 519.31 absolute points, representing 1.49 per cent decrease to close at 34,414.37 points, […]

Boko Haram: 800,000 risk starvation in North East, Buhari’s claim of easing insurgency false – EU warns The European states has warned the United Nations that more than 800,000 in the North East of Nigeria are cut off from aid and may be starving, contradicting President Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s claims that the crisis has abated and rebuking the world body for failing to secure access. Nigeria’s government had said this year that […]

Bond Yields closes at 15% as market goes bullish The Nigerian bond market was bullish on Wednesday on the back of increased participation local and off-shore investors in the mid- to long-end of the curve, which propelled average yields to compress by 4 basis points to close at 15.11 per cent. The 2027s & 2028s at the mid-end and 2037s at the long-end of […]

