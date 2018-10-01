Curation: Independence Messages from Nigerians I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58 Read more here: https://t.co/kuDXEbR2OI pic.twitter.com/bN4EY6Q0DI — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 1, 2018 Happy independence day Nigeria. The labour of our heroes past […]

Buhari: No more shady oil deals, brazen theft of billions President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is making progress in the fight against corruption as shady oil deals and the brazen theft of billions of Naira are no more. The president stated this in his address to the nation as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Monday, News Agency of […]

Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

Access Bank pushes for digital dominance By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]

Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]

Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]

Adebise resumes as Wema Bank MD on Oct. 1 Ademola Adebise would take over as the new managing director of Wema Bank on October 1, 2018, following the retirement of Segun Oloketuyi in September 2018, the bank said a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. He was initially appointed the Acting Managing Director in July after Oloketuyi proceeded on terminal leave […]

Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively. The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points. Niger Insurance, which rose […]

Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO The Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, has described trust as an important factor for the acceptability of any electronic banking solution. He spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” […]

Naira suffers marginal loss at I&E forex window The Naira depreciated slightly by 0.05 per cent on Friday to N363.92 against the dollar from $/N363.74 the previous day at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange market. At this segment of the foreign exchange market also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), a total of $289.73 million was traded in 349 deals, […]

Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]

Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]

APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]