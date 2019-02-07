CUPP rejects last minute redeployment of police commissioners, says it’s a plot to rig 2019 polls

The Nigerian opposition coalition CUPP has kicked against the redeployment of police commissioners in Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and other states less than two weeks to the 2019 general elections, alleging that it is a plot by the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to use a “compromised” police force to rig the election.

The Coalition which stated this in a statement signed by its National Spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere on Wednesday, warned that the opposition may resort to self help if the police is mobilized to rig the polls.

“Few hours after we exposed the decision of the IGP to announce a list given to him by the Villa, he has gone ahead to announce the list. Of grave worry is the insistence of the National Leader of APC that Mr. Kayode Egbetokun must be posted to Kwara, an issue to which he should ordinarily have no contribution, the Inspector General of Police has succumbed and has failed the entire nation and put the entire electoral process in jeopardy, the statement said.

“The Nigerian opposition rejects the postings and hereby calls on all opposition members not to recognize the politically manipulated postings. The Nigerian opposition rejects the appointment of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as the Commissioner of Police Kwara State and all other Villa instigated postings. The Inspector General of Police has disappointed a nation eager to go out peacefully on 16th February to exercise their franchise. Clearly anarchy looms in the land and the plot to rig the elections is now in full gear. The Inspector General of Police should be placed on visa ban immediately for aggravating the situation that degenerated into bedlam.

“Opposition members and Nigerians are left with only one option of resorting to self-help in protection of their votes and Code 20 Mode will be scaled up to Red. The opposition is seriously now considering pulling out of the Bill Clinton Peace Accord as it is tantamount to the ruling party leading opposition leaders and Nigerians to Golgotha which will not achieve any objective since the ruling Party has concluded plans to intimidate harass, assault and maim Nigerians knowing that Nigerians have resolved to vote them out of office. Anarchy looms in the land and the Inspector General of Police is the cause and should be held responsible.”

