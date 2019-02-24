CUPP raises alarm: INEC, security agencies about to declare FCT polls inconclusive because Buhari failed to secure 25 percent

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Opposition coalition, CUPP has alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress in collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, is about to declare election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other council areas inconclusive because President Muhammadu Buhari did not secure up to 25 percent of total votes cast.

The coalition which raised the alarm in a statement by its first National Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate won 75 percent of votes cast in the capital territory.

“We have obtained credible intelligence from insiders that the FCT INEC Staff and the REC have caved in to Pressure from Security agencies and APC chieftains working on the instructions of President Buhari to cancel some Area Council Presidential election results that was won overwhelmingly by the Opposition Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and declare the FCT Election inconclusive to enable the President and the APC to fully prepare with security agencies to write results in those areas during a rerun,” the statement said.

“President Buhari and his team after the FCT results were tabulated realised that not only did Atiku defeat him in FCT but that he could not score 25 percent of the vote cast requirement hence the plan to cancel results from the remote areas of Bwari, Abaji etc to help declare FCT Inconclusive.

“The world monitored election in Abuja and know that Atiku led Buhari with wide margins despite all the rampage visited on voters in the remote areas of FCT.

“We call on INEC Chairman to back down from the evil plan of his men working with Outgoing Buhari to declare election inconclusive in FCT or any other part of the country as this will be an invitation to anarchy. The will of the People of FCT given to Atiku must be respected.” it concluded.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook