Published On: Thu, Sep 6th, 2018

Criticize, Don’t Denigrate the President, Lai Mohammed counsels

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the media is free to criticize the President but not to denigrate him or his office.

The Minister said this in Abuja on Thursday when he visited the Peoples Daily Newspapers, in continuation of the advocacy for the National Campaign Against Fake News, which was launched in July.

Segun Adeyemi, Senior Assistant to Minister of Information and Culture in a release on Thursday disclosed that Alhaji Mohammed stated that in the rush to de-market the President and his government, some mainstream media platforms have now resorted to the use of uncouth language to denigrate the person and office of the President.

“In fact, fake news has taken another dimension. Now, it is not uncommon for otherwise respectable media organisations to accuse the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without backing up their accusation with an iota of evidence. The latest of such occurred two days ago, when a newspaper wrote an editorial in which it resorted to the use of uncouth language to denigrate the President on the farmers-herders clashes and other issues.

”In their eagerness to de-market the President, they forget that the President is the living symbol of the nation, and that by denigrating him, they are denigrating the country, including themselves,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said because of the impressive performance of the present administration, the critics know they could not take on the government on issues pertaining to performance, hence their resort to fake news.

“They are unrelenting, because fake news is the only weapon they have against a performing Administration like ours. They know they cannot take on us on the issue of infrastructure, economy, fight against corruption, agricultural development, etc. They have therefore resorted to using fake news to de-market our Administration.

Thankfully, they are failing,” the Minister said.

He said even though the National Campaign Against Fake News has not discouraged its purveyors, it has brought the phenomenon to the front burner and equally heightened public discourse on the dangers of fake news which, he said, has the capacity to instigate religious and ethnic crisis in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed, who described fake news as a global menace, said even though different countries have been evolving ways to deal with the issue, Nigeria’s approach is to appeal to the sense of responsibility of media practitioners, bloggers and social media influencers.

He said the government will not toe the path of coercion or censorship in the campaign against fake news, and that it believes in the capacity of the media to self-regulate, so as not to self destruct.

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of the People’s Daily Newspapers, Mr. Hameed Bello, described as very strategic the decision of the Minister to rally the media in furtherance of the campaign against fake news.

“This visit is very strategic and I think we should advise the Honourable Minister to continue this kind of interface with the media because it has the capacity to correct some misconceptions that people have on the workings of government,” he said.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Chinese consortium targets early 2019 for 3,050mw Mambilla Power Plant commencement

    President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from the Joint Venture Partners assigned to construct the 3050 Megawatts Mambilla Hydro-electric Power Plant, that all processes leading to the start of work would soon be completed to pave way for the commencement of the project early next year. The presidency, in a statement signed by Senior Special […]

  • Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG threatens to embark on strike action over military brutality in Delta

    The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to go on a nationwide industrial action if the Chief of Army Staff fails to redeploy soldiers who are brutalising workers in two oil companies in Delta State within 24 hours. Briefing pressmen on Thursday in Lagos, Comrade Williams Akporeha, National President, NUPENG […]

  • Nigeria Air: Maintenance is a major ball-buster in Aviation, says Expert

    Recently Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the first phase of the federal government’s efforts at starting a new national flag carrier to be called, Nigeria Air, amidst concerns by Nigerians of a reverse Midas touch. Indeed, after two failed attempts (Richard Branson’s Virgin Nigeria and Jimoh Ibrahim’s Air Nigeria) at reviving […]

  • FirstBank launches educational solution to support schools

    FirstBank has launched its FirstEdu educational solution specifically designed to support schools in need of improvement and growth in meeting their medium and long-term goals. The FirstEdu product includes FirstEdu portal and FirstEdu loan. FirstEdu loan is targeted at private Nursery & Primary, Secondary and A-Levels schools. The product offers opportunity for private schools to […]

  • Stock market lose N190bn as 26 firms incur losses

      The nation’s equities market depreciated by N190bn at the close of trading on Wednesday after 26 stocks recorded price declines, Punch reports. A total of 200.278 million stocks valued at N2.162bn exchanged hands in 3,224 deals. The N35bn gain recorded in the equities market on Tuesday was lost as the benchmark index continued on […]

  • Profit taking drags Equity Market Down 1.49%

    The Nigerian Equity Market reversed the previous day gain as it declined 1.49 per cent on the back of decline in six out of seven sectors, especially the oil and gas and industrial sectors on Wednesday. The All Share Index (ASI) dipped 519.31 absolute points, representing 1.49 per cent decrease to close at 34,414.37 points, […]

  • Boko Haram: 800,000 risk starvation in North East, Buhari’s claim of easing insurgency false – EU warns

    The European states has warned the United Nations that more than 800,000 in the North East of Nigeria are cut off from aid and may be starving, contradicting President Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s claims that the crisis has abated and rebuking the world body for failing to secure access. Nigeria’s government had said this year that […]

  • Bond Yields closes at 15% as market goes bullish

    The Nigerian bond market was bullish on Wednesday on the back of increased participation local and off-shore investors in the mid- to long-end of the curve, which propelled average yields to compress by 4 basis points to close at 15.11 per cent. The 2027s & 2028s at the mid-end and 2037s at the long-end of […]

  • Secondary school students close equity market (picture)

    © 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article. Reactions from Facebook comments and opinions

  • Naira loses 0.26% in I&E Forex Window

    The Naira lost 0.26 per cent against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday. The dollar was sold for N363.04 at the I&E Window, N0.63 higher than the $/N362.41 it exchanged on Tuesday, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) injection of $210million into the forex market earlier in […]

  • South Africa plunges into recession

    South Africa has officially entered a technical recession, after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that the country’s real gross domestic product had declined 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, iafrica.com reports. This follows a GDP contraction of 2.2 per cent in the first quarter. A technical recession is two consecutive quarters of […]

  • Banks groan under CBN’s iron fist as economy sputters

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Local Nigerian banks have started to groan under the tight fist of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) determination to sanitise the industry and ensure that corporate governance is strictly adhered to, especially in respect of foreign repatriation of funds by way of divided payments by foreign companies in Nigeria.  Last week […]

  • UBA repositions for global challenges

    Recent Board changes have been made at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to generate new thinking and a fresh perspective of the future of the bank in the various markets it has chosen to do business. The new board includes a short list of experienced administrators and long standing board room professionals such as […]

  • Nigeria Air: Maintenance is a major ball-buster in Aviation – Adenekan

    Recently Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the first phase of the federal government’s efforts at starting a new national flag carrier to be called, Nigeria Air, amidst concerns by Nigerians of a reverse Midas touch. Indeed, after two failed attempts (Richard Branson’s Virgin Nigeria and Jimoh Ibrahim’s Air Nigeria) at reviving […]

  • The Venezuela crisis and Nigeria’s woes

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Food is escorted under the ominous presence of heavily armed escorts of military trucks, as children with threadbare clothes and scabby bodies wave weakly at drivers as parents with sunken eye sockets gaze with lust at transported grains. No, this is not Eritrea, Sudan or anywhere else in Africa where stories of […]

  • Banks groan under CBN’s iron fist as economy sputters

    OkeyOnyenweaku Local Nigerian banks have started to groan under the tight fist of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) determination to sanitise the industry and ensure that corporate governance is strictly adhered to, especially in respect of foreign repatriation of funds by way of divided payments by foreign companies in Nigeria. Last week the CBN […]