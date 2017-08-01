Cowbellpedia Maths: 108 to contest in 2017 TV quiz
EMEKA EJERE|
Four months after 51,018 students sat for the Cowbellpedia Qualifying Examination nationwide, the stage is set for the Cowbellpedia Mathematics TV Quiz Show where 108 students will engage in battle for the ultimate prize.
The second stage, which is in a quiz format, will be further sub-divided into preliminary, semifinals and finals and will be in a series of 13 episodes.
Among the 83 male and 25 female students vying to become the 2017 Mathematics champions in both categories, great expectation is mixed with excitement. Michael Paul of Excelgrace Academy, Akaajime, Gboko, Benue State led the pack in the senior category with a perfect score.
In the junior category, four students recorded perfect scores. They are: Anita Alabi of Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Edo State; Fuad Alabi of Federal College of Science and Technology, Akoka, Lagos; Monyei Cynthia of Good Shepherd Secondary School, Meiran, Lagos; and Adeyanju Oluwafemi of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji acknowledged the support given by the National Examinations Council (NECO), state Ministries of Education, school principals, teachers, the media and other partner agencies for the initiative over the years.
He explained that the Top 3 students in each state for both Junior and senior categories in the Qualifying Examination will be rewarded with cash prizes. The ultimate prize for this year’s edition is N1 million and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country, while the first and second runners-up will go home with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.
The teachers of the 2017 champions will be awarded N400, 000, while those of the first and second runners-up will be receiving N300, 000 and N200,000 respectively.
The winning schools will be rewarded with Mathematics textbooks, desktop computers and printers.
Mr. Ayodeji added that the programme will be broadcast to millions of Nigerians on Africa Magic Family, Africa Independent Television (AIT) Network and six other regional television stations across the country.
Parents and stakeholders in the education sector have also lauded Promasidor Nigeria Limited for bankrolling the initiative which is aimed at discovering and nurturing future inventors.