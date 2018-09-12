Nigerian equity market plunges to two year low The Nigerian Stock Exchange continued to slide, recording its worst performance in two years on Wednesday. The bourse shed -3.46 per cent, which was the highest loss it has suffered since 2016, sinking the All Share Index (ASI) to 32,292.79 points, on the back of losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks as investors […]

CBN, NDIC, banks, FinTechs, others to grace FICAN Conference The 2018 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) will hold in Lagos on 15th and 16th of September, 2018The conference, with the theme: “Banks, Fintech and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” has the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor as the keynote speaker. There will also be representatives from the Nigeria Deposit […]

Afreximbank seeks to bolster African trade with $850m Chinese loan African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has promised to leverage on the $850 million in financing facilities being made available by two Chinese financial institutions to expand its support to African businesses seeking to diversify and increase their trade activities. President of the bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this in Cairo, when presenting a report on the […]

Ambode debunks rift with Tinubu Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday played down speculation of rift with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying it was untrue. Both the social and traditional media have been flooded with news of a major rift between Tinubu and Governor Ambode over alleged disagreement on the second […]

Livestock subsector provides livelihood to over 30% of rural Nigerians, says Ogbeh The livestock sub-sector contributes 5.8 per cent of National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides livelihoods to over 30 per cent of the Nigerian rural population, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development has disclosed. The minister who made this disclosure at the commissioning of City Laboratory, an ultra-modern veterinary diagnostic centre in Ibadan, Oyo […]

NDIC tasks banking stakeholders on stronger ethical standard There is need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism, said Umaru Ibrahim, Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). He made the call during the courtesy visit by the Executive members of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) led by the President […]

Editorial: Lagos 2019: The case for Ambode As far as governance goes Lagos, the smallest state in Nigeria, has had the good fortune of being the general icing on a politically tasteless cake. Since 1999 the state has had a decidedly uncommon strand of leadership. From the administration of Bola Ahmad Tinubu between 1999 and 2017 to Babatunde Raji Fashola (current Minister […]

Ambode’s sterling achievements visible to all, say ICAN, IOD presidents President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Alhaji Razak Jaiyeola and his counterpart in the Institute of Directors (IoD) of Nigeria, Alhaji Rufai Mohammed on Tuesday lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for his sterling performance since assumption of office in 2015, saying his achievements across all sectors and sections speak volume and […]

Africa not ready for super fast 5G network – MTN’s CEO Africa is not ready for next-generation 5G network but would likely be ready to embrace the super-fast technology in about five years from now, MTN’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday. Rob Shuter told Reuters at a telecoms conference in Durban that his position was due to the fact that most phones in Africa worked […]

Heritage Bank MD urges lenders to build SMEs driven economy Commercial banks need to intervene in the building a formidable economy driven on the wheel of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) because there is lots of value and opportunities in the SMEs sector, said , Managing Director, Heritage Bank Plc on Tuesday. He stated this on the side line of the on going 11th Annual […]

Nigerian Bond yields remain stable despite cherry-picking The Nigerian bond yields were flat on Tuesday, despite some cherry-picking for higher yields on the 2021s and 2036s. The Bond market remained largely order driven, with continued client interests seen around the mid tenured bonds (26s -28s) as clients maintained a floor of coupon rate of 15.10 per cent on their bids. And due […]

Naira remains stable in interbank market The Naira was remained stable at the interbank, closing at N306.25 against the dollar, the same rate it exchanged on Monday. It however, gained four kobo to close $/N363.07 at the I&E FX window with a total of $220.61million was traded in 331 deals, with rates ranging between N360.00/$ – N365.00/$. Trading at the Bureau […]

Airtel Offers ‘Double Data’ on Infinix, TECNO, itel Smartphones Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers, Infinix, TECNO and itel smartphones brand. Under the new partnership, customers who purchase a new Infinix, TECNO or itel smartphone will enjoy the exclusive Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ for a six-month period. The Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ allows customers to enjoy twice the value […]

Pay salaries arrears to access Paris Club refund balance, FG tells states The Federal Government is insisting that states have to pay up their salaries arrears before they can receive their balance of the Paris Club Refund. It disclosed this in a release issued the Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday while listing other conditions for the collection of the remaining funds. It said, “The final approval […]