Cover Business Hallmark Monday, March 19, 2018.

Food Security: Sustainable cassava seed systems critical – IITA Scientists and experts in agriculture have converged on the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan to concretize efforts on ways to develop sustainable cassava seed systems in Nigeria. This according to them, would enable them to solve problems of low productivity and improve the livelihood of farmers while ensuring food security. Coordinator, Dr Hemant […]

Measles campaign in Oyo: Govt deploys over 8,000 officials The Oyo State Government has deployed over 8,000 officials for the 2018 Measles Immunisation across the state. The officials, numbering 8,351, will serve as House to House mobilisers, facilitators and town announcers. They will carry out the campaign from March 15 to March 27. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Azeez Adeduntan, while monitoring […]

Falana slams NNPC for failing to reveal financial information Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for rejecting a Freedom of Information request he made concerning the operations and finances of the corporation. Falana said the submission that the NNPC is not a public institution is embarrassing in that NNPC’s Counsel did not advert her mind to section […]

Exercise Cat Race: Troops nab 12 herdsmen in Benue The Nigerian Army on Sunday said 12 herdsmen have been arrested in Benue State. Channels TV reports that the suspects were arrested by troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade presently taking part in the Exercise Cat Race called Ayem Akpatuma in the state. They were arrested for alleged involvement in the destruction of farmlands in […]

Veto of Electoral Act: Saraki, Dogara vow appropriate response to Buhari’s amendment The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, have vowed to jointly give an appropriate response after President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Spokespersons for the Senate President and Speaker, Yusuph Olaniyonu and Turaki Hassan, revealed this in a statement on Saturday. […]

North East: 3.8m benefit from WHO free healthcare The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it provided health interventions to 3.8 million people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in northeast in the past one year. WHO said in its 2017 annual report that it coordinated health sector partners and reached 3.8 million people with health services. The agency said that it worked closely […]

Saraki mourns as Sen. Ali Wakili dies at 58 The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Ali Wakili who was the chairman of the Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation. Wakili died at the age of 58 and his death has been confirmed by Saraki in a series of tweets to mourn his deceased colleague. Our […]

Pound recovers as World supports Britain in spy case The British pound recovered Friday from weakness prompted by a Russian decision to expel British diplomats, as the world rallied in support for London in a crisis sparked by the poisoning of a double agent, analysts said. World stocks, meanwhile, rose slightly at the end of a volatile week as fears lingered of a global […]

Akintoye: Killer herdsmen more dangerous than Boko Haram Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, has supported the proposition that the Federal Government should declare killer herdsmen across the country as terrorists. According to him, they appear to be more dangerous than Boko Haram terrorists and therefore, must be stopped before their activities get out of hand. He addressed the issue when he appeared as a […]

Delta community lament poor health care system Residents of Bomadi and Ughelli North Local Government Areas of Delta state have raised serious concerns over what they’ve described as poor healthcare systems in their community. According to them, the Bomadi General Hospital is the only hospital that serves communities in the entire local government and its environs and for many months now, the […]

Niger Delta oil spills: Amnesty Int’l accuses Shell, Eni of negligence Rights group, Amnesty International, has faulted reports of oil spills in the Niger Delta by Shell and Eni, and is asking the Federal Government re-open investigations into 89 oil spills in the region. According to the group, the oil giants under-reported the number of spills in the last seven years and also attributed the causes […]

African Free Trade: FEC approves agreement Nigeria is set to sign the framework agreement for the establishment of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval on Wednesday during the weekly meeting chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House in Abuja. Consequently, Nigeria is expected to seal the agreement during […]

Buhari meets with NASS leaders President Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly inside the Presidential Villa. Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara. Channels TV reports there has been no information yet about what the meeting is about. It, however, comes two days after the President […]

Gov Ajimobi: We used ‘Prayer Warriors’ to pick the Vice Chancellor of Tech-U By OLUSESAN LAOYE Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state stunned the audience including the large dignitaries and parents during the matriculation of over 1,000 pioneer students of the Technical University Ibadan Oyo state when he revealed that, because they wanted the best for the institution, they had to employ prayer warriors to make that possible. […]

Glaucoma: Optometric association canvasses free eye screening The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has called on the three tiers of government to provide free and mandatory glaucoma screening to reduce the burden of the disease on citizens. Dr Ngozi Nwanekezie, the Chairperson of NOA, FCT Chapter, made the appeal in a sideline interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at an “awareness […]