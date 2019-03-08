Court tells INEC not to recognise Ekere as A/Ibom APC guber candidate, orders his arrest

A day the the governorship and state assembly elections, a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Nsima Ekere as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom state.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the presiding judge, gave the order in a suit filed by one Victoria Edwar-Ekpo.

The court also ordered that Ekere be arrested alongside Katungo Moljengo, director of legal service of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Cyprain Edward-Ekpo, counsel to the plaintiff and a partner of multi-intelligence company, asked the police to comply with the arrest warrant of the magistrate court.

“We are calling on the inspector-general of police (IGP) not to treat orders of court in disparaging manner but comply with the arrest warrant issued on this people and bring them to justice before the court,” Edward-Ekpo said.

“We are calling on INEC, following the proceedings of the high court today to follow the rules of law effective immediately.”

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook