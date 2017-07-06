Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s Suit Against Nigerian Army

Multi-million Dollar Debt: Etisalat Gives Timeline A timeline of between three to six months has been given by the company’s new managers to resolve the lingering multi-million-dollar debt of the telecom company to 13 Nigerian banks and restructure the firm under new owners. This is the latest in a series of efforts by Nigerian shareholders of Etisalat to save the telco […]

Ecobank Partners Lagos State Government on Green Environment Initiative; Plants 500 Trees on Victoria Island Ecobank Nigeria Limited has initiated the planting of 500 coconut tree seedlings on Victoria Island being part of the Lagos State greener, healthier and sustainable environment campaign targeted at planting at least 10 million trees by the year 2020 within the state. The Lagos State Government had in 2008 commenced tree planting campaign programme state […]

NIMASA calls for improved welfares for indigenous seafarers By FUNSO OLOJO As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Seafarers’ day, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has advocated a decent and improved pay package for Nigeria seafarers. Thus was even as the DG directed indigenous shipowners to employ […]

Nigeria to lose 20,000 jobs over NPA, INTELS face-off –NIIA By FUNSO OLOJO Nigeria may lose over 20,000 jobs in the Niger Delta region to the face-off between Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and INTELS Nigeria Limited, an oil service company, says a group of importers under the aegis of the Nigerian Importers Intergrity Asociation (NIIA). President of NIIA, Mr. Godwin Onyekazi said the […]

Port road reconstruction may affect over 1million persons, 100,000 companies By FUNSO OLOJO No fewer than one million persons and 100,000 companies are to be affected by the reconstruction of Apapa-Wharf road which is to commence on July 7, the consultant to AG Dangote has said. The two kilometres road is to be reconstructed by Dangote Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria and the Nigerian […]

Nigeria’s Nightmare! OBINNA EZUGWU There is hardly a way one looks at it, and Nigeria doesn’t seem like a country headed for catastrophe. As renowned economist, Professor Pat Utomi noted recently, “Nigeria is a classic example of a country that is walking towards failure; the society fails largely because people like you have not done the […]

Port users dare Lagos government on Wharf Landing Fees Truck drivers and freight forwarders plying their trade at the Lagos ports have queried the continued relevance of Wharf Landing Fees and decided to stop paying the charges. Almost ten years after its introduction, the Wharf Landing Fees are yet to be acceptable to critical stakeholders While truck drivers have been very reluctant to pay, […]

CONOIL pays dividend while stock lacks liquidity Okey Onyenweaku Investors in Conoil, a legacy oil company (formerly known as AP) acquired by billionaire Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Nigeria’s third largest telecommunications service provider Globacom have expressed delight at the company’s recently approved dividend payment of N3.10 per share for year ended December 31st 2016. This brings the company’s dividend yield […]

Liquidity challenge hobbles small banks A bag of toxic loans is causing growing distress among Nigeria’s second tier deposit money banks (DMB’s) as they grapple with liquidity and capital adequacy problems. The rising challenge for the lower tier banks has created a sizeable opportunity for first tier institutions to dominate the fixed income and foreign exchange markets while many of […]

Ways you can plan for irregular expenses Unexpected expenses could pose a serious challenge to your finance, because they hardly form part of your budget. Expenses like car repair, fixing water pumping machine, emergency community contributions etc can put you under undue pressure financially. These expenses are outside your normal routine, and slightly unpredictable in terms of exact timing, but you can […]

Nwankwo: A debt Czar’s curtain call By EMEKA EJERE On Friday June 3o, Dr Abraham Nwankwo, dropped the baton as the helmsman of Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) after 10 years of occupying the exalted position. Dr Nwankwo joined the DMO as assistant director in 2001 and was appointed the substantive DG in 2007. He had served four administrations, starting from […]

Lack of space chokes Union bank’s Pen Cinema branch BY ENIOLA ILORI Customer satisfaction is principal to the survival of any business. The banking industry is no exception to this. This is why banks strive to provide their customers with top notch services as a way of retaining their continued patronage. In the light of this, on June 28, 2017, BUSSINESS HALLMARK visited […]

Boycott: IPOB plots to truncate Anambra election OBINNA EZUGWU Since his release from prison on bail in April, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not been out of the headlines. Although one of his bail conditions specified that he shouldn’t grant interviews, he has shown no interest in staying away from the media. He continues […]

Etisalat crisis worsens . Staff to strike over unpaid salaries . It poses great risk to economy – CBN By FELIX OLOYEDE Nigeria’s embattled telecommunication firm, Etisalat Limited, appears to be moving deeper into troubled waters as some of its mid and lower level workers have concluded plans to down tools over unpaid salaries, sources have told Business […]

(Editorial) Rethinking Agriculture Agriculture has taken on some ethereal colour. It has become some sort of magic word that is a cure all for all Nigeria’s economic woes. The country’s finance minister Kemi Adeosun and the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), recently admonished the country’s youth to go back to the farm, just at the synchronized time […]