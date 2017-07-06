" /> > Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s Suit Against Nigerian Army | Hallmarknews
Published On: Thu, Jul 6th, 2017

Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s Suit Against Nigerian Army

The suit filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff and two others for alleged violation of his fundamental rights was ruled by a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna as an abuse of court process.

 

But El Zakzaky’s counsel, Mr. Festus Okoye disagrees with the court, stating that the relief sought at the Federal High Court in Kaduna is different from the one that was filled at the Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole.

He says the legal team will study the judgment and take a decision on whether to appeal or not.

READ  Multi-million Dollar Debt: Etisalat Gives Timeline

El Zakzaky is asking for a sum of 2 billion naira as damages from the defendants.

 

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW