Controversy trail Gowon’s silence on national issues

By OBINNA EZUGWU

For most Nigerians, General Yakubu Gowon will remain an eternal hero for leading the Nigerian side during the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war which ended with the defeat of the breakaway Republic of Biafra peopled mainly by the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria, leading to the reintegration of the ill-fated republic into the Nigerian federation.

Since his return from self imposed exile after the coup that ousted him in 1975, Gowon has remained largely insulated from policy and politics. As the only surviving leader of the 1960s and indeed the bridge between the first republic and successive republics and military juntas that followed, he has now views, opinions or contributions to the evolving socio-political and economic development of the country.

Gowon’s vision of Nigeria ended with his overthrow from government; and for a leader who formulated and launched the second National Development Plan, the greatest development strategy ever articulated his political aloofness could border on dereliction of responsibility. He is the only the only former leader who never says anything about the government or leadership. His mantra is, let’s pray for the government; he has a pet project, “Nigeria pray”.

The war ended in 1970, and Gowon would go on to lead Nigeria as head of state for the next six years, bringing it to a total of nine years in which he was in charge. But it would seem, from the events that followed afterwards, that other than having the country united, he had no clear cut plans for it, and could therefore not provide a clear part to the future.

Indeed, as the years roll by, and the country slides deeper and deeper into the abyss, and the former head of state watch, while maintaining deafening silence, one is inclined to think that he had not led the war based on any principles or ideas, but simply the bandwagon of “to keep Nigeria one.”

By Gowon’s own admission, he was mainly motivated in the course of the crisis by the fact that a young officer approached him to inform him that his name Gowon actually meant “Go on with one Nigeria.”

Gowon’s reign as head of state coincided with the period of oil boom in the country. The early 70s, notably was a period of plenty; a time when Nigeria could have, and should have transformed into a truly modern industrial nation, the pride of Africa and truly the giant of the continent. But that opportunity was blown away largely for the reason of the head of state lacking ideas on what to do with a country he fought so hard to keep together.

He had admitted to a foreign reporter in those times that Nigeria had so much money that “the only problem was is how to spend the money;” a clear testimony of lack of foresight. But it was the poorly thought out indigenization decree of 1972, which declared many sectors of the Nigerian economy off-limits to all foreign investment that ultimately left the economy in limbo. This decree provided windfall gains to a number of highly connected Nigerians, but dealt a heavy blow to non-oil investment in the country’s economy. Nigeria never recovered from it.

To his credit nonetheless, he seemed to have a pan Nigerian agenda, no matter how unclear that agenda might have been.

One incident reflects this quite clearly. Having been told by some of his expatriate friends that unless Nigeria was able to evolve into a technology driven economy, it had no successful future, he made efforts to bring together the scientists that powered the Biafra war complex through their ingenuity. According to Nigeria’s, and indeed Africa’s pioneer nuclear geophysicist and author of “Scientific and Technical Innovations in Biafra: the Ogbunigwe fame 1967-1970”, Dr. Felix Oragwu, this was the origin of the creation of the ministry of Science and Technology.

But the move was ultimately not followed through because Murtala Muhammad, his would be successor, had insisted that they were running a military government and not a technical government and that incorporating the likes of Oragwu to drive such project was tantamount to empowering the “rebels” to stage another war against Nigeria. A pacifist, Gowon lacked the conviction and the thick skin to push the idea through. This lack of conviction, or even principles would eventually cost him dearly.

He was said to have been convinced by Murtala Mohammed and company not to carry on with the proposed hand over of power to civilians in 1976 because the civilians were not ready. Mohammed it was, who allegedly told him that Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo had already started to fight over who becomes president and therefore, that handing over to them was risking a descent into crisis.

Once convinced, Gowon announced on October 1, 1974, that Nigeria would not be ready for civilian rule by 1976, and that the handover date would be postponed indefinitely. This, coupled with the rise in bureaucracy and consequent escalation of corruption, created the right atmosphere for his overthrow in 1975 by Murtala Muhammed.

The above belongs to the history books. The former head of state, by every standard has evolved into an elder statesman. He is one of the few of his contemporaries, if not the only one still alive today. And like all elders, he is expected to speak up when things go wrong in the country, and especially giving the role he played in keeping the country together.

But it is rather shocking that even at 86, he still seems to lack the capacity to think for himself and the conviction toe the part of reason and add his voice to critical national issues when such is needed, much to the amazement of many. And perhaps uncomfortable with any move that could suggest he is accepting the seemingly inevitable “Aburi” agreement’, he has continued to oppose restructuring even when his reasons for doing so seem untenable.

In an interview with the Guardian Newspapers to mark his 80th birthday in 2014, he conveniently avoided condemning the pogrom that took place under his watch and his war policy against the Igbo, and practically justified the counter coup that brought him to power; now if the first coup that killed some northern leaders was wrong, could it make the counter coup that killed Gen. Ironsi and 200 Igbo officers right?

Again, during the Oputa Truth panel, he apologized to the people of Asaba for the massacre of about 800 adult male by the Nigerian troops under late Gen. Murtala Mohammed. He was rounded reprimanded by Gen. IBM Haruna, who was second in command to Mohammed in the Second Division of the Army. Gowon swallowed his pride and let it ride. None of the ex-generals who have tolerated such impudence.

Speaking at an event in Niger State last year, he noted while opposing restructuring that: “Nigeria is made up of over 500 ethnic groups, languages and dialects and so many various groups called nationalities and they want restructuring.

“This restructuring everybody is asking for, we will have about 500 different ideas of restructuring. There is call for restructuring to reduce the number of states to only a few either back to the old region or to the zones.”

And at the Awolowo Foundation event held in Lagos, he insisted, in response to the likes of Prof Banji Akintoye and Chief Emeka Anyaoku who had earlier eloquently made a case for restructuring, that Nigeria had to come first, and that we must be Nigerians before we are Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba.

The former head of state has since turned into a prayer warrior of sorts. He formed a prayer group “Nigeria Prays” in 1996 and has been praying for the country. But even the bible says that faith without work is dead, and it would seem certain that Gowon is unwilling to commit himself to working for peace by suggesting practical solutions to the country’s challenges.

“Gowon is a pacifist and he believes he owes the Fulani imperialists eternal gratitude for allowing him to rule Nigeria on their behalf for nine unprecedented years,” noted Chief Adetola Adeniyi, ace columnist, author and public affairs analyst.

“Even though for most of the period Usman Katsina and Murtala called the shots behind the scenes. Gowon doesn’t want to roughen feathers but his silence would do irreparable damage to his reputation and legacy.”

Gowon, from all indications is a man who has proven to be quite incapable of taking a position for the general good on anything. He seems, as many have pointed out, to be suffering from identity crisis and lacks the capacity to take a position that goes against the stance of the Northern establishment, even when such stance help his own people.

He has maintained absolute silence over Fulani herdsmen who have killed tens of hundreds of people in his home state of Plateau, and seems helpless. Meanwhile, when Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the rabble rousing young man who founded the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) held sway, he never missed an opportunity to condemn his agenda, and like one still in civil war mode, reminded the Igbo of the events of 1967-70.

As Nigeria continues to witness security threats that are increasingly stretching its unity to breaking point. Such is the threat posed by Boko Haram terrorist group, and more critically, the herdsmen wreaking havoc across the country, and especially in the North Central with Benue, Taraba, and Plateau being the worst hit, Gowon has maintained grave yard silence. Perhaps unable to recognise the fact that these new frontiers represent threat to the one Nigeria he proclaimed, or just too wary to speak up.

While other ex generals and former heads of state like Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and lately, T. Y. Danjuma have had cause to speak up in the face of these growing challenges, Gowon who ideally should have greater stake is agonisingly being mute.

Obasanjo had in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in January, noted that “The lice of poor performance in government – poverty, insecurity, poor economic management, nepotism, gross dereliction of duty, condonation of misdeed – if not outright encouragement of it, lack of progress and hope for the future, lack of national cohesion and poor management of internal political dynamics and widening inequality – are very much with us today.

“With such lack of general and specific poor performance and crying poverty with us,” he wrote, “our fingers will not be dry of ‘blood.’

“The herdsmen/crop farmers issue is being wittingly or unwittingly allowed to turn sour and messy. It is no credit to the Federal Government that the herdsmen rampage continues with careless abandon and without finding an effective solution to it.

Babangida followed suit in February when he wrote in a open letter of his own that: “The unchecked activities of the herdsmen have continued to raise doubt on the capacity of this government to handle with dispatch, security concerns that continue to threaten our dear nation; suicide bombings, kidnappings, armed banditry, ethnic clashes and other divisive tendencies.

“We need to bring different actors to the roundtable. Government must generate platform to interact and dialogue on the issues with a view to finding permanent solutions to the crises. The festering nature of this crisis is an inelegant testimony to the sharp divisions and polarizations that exist across the country.

“For example, this is not the first time herdsmen engage in pastoral nomadism but the anger in the land is suggestive of the absence of mutual love and togetherness that once defined our nationality. We must collectively rise up to the occasion and do something urgently to arrest this drift.

“If left unchecked, it portends danger to our collective existence as one nation bound by common destiny; and may snowball into another internecine warfare that would not be good for nation-building.

“We have to reorient the minds of the herdsmen or gun-men to embrace ranching as a new and modern way to herd cattle. We also need to expand the capacity of the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Army, the Navy and Air Force to provide the necessary security for all. We need to catch up with modern sophistication in crime detection and crime fighting.”

And in March, Danjuma while delivering a lecture at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, roared: “Taraba is a mini Nigeria, comprised of various ethnic groups living together reasonably peacefully. But the peace in the state is under assault. There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in this state and of course, other riverine states of Nigeria.

“We must resist it; we must stop it, everyone of us must rise up. The Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits kill people; to kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them.

“If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one. The ethnic cleansing must stop in all the states of the federation, otherwise Somalia will be child’s play.

“I ask everyone of you to be alert and defend your country, defend your territory, defend your state. You have nowhere else to go. God bless this country.”

Given his age and personality, no one expects Gowon to lash out in the manner that Danjuma had done, but it is important that he makes his voice heard for the sake of posterity.

“He should speak out,” Chief Adeniyi admonished. “He cannot be chicken hearted at 86!”

According to Barr. Okey Okoroji, a chieftain of APGA, Gen. Yakubu Gowon is a man whose judgment can never be trusted. He lacks a mind of his own. He is incapable of thinking for himself and forming an informed personal view on any sensitive political issue in Nigeria except what is asked to say by his masters – the caliphate and British… He is at their mercy… Remember he sat and supervised the pogrom against the Igbo in the 60s in the name of “One Nigeria”….

He raised a team and went to Aburi, Ghana, and voluntarily signed a peace accord that would have nipped the Biafra civil war in the bud… But he chose to renege on the agreement so soon as the British advised him to do so…. He has from the beginning lent himself and some of his Lantang kinsmen as stooges to be used to execute the heinous plot of perpetual control and domination of Nigeria by the Islamic caliphate in Sokoto…..

He was well indoctrinated in the Dan Fodio hegemonic Agenda to dominate Nigeria at all cost by Ahmadu Bello … and by the British in the larger plot to permanently retain political and military power and control of Nigeria in the Muslim North in spite of his claim about being a Christian….so Gowon is a man who is incapable any original opinion….has buried his conscience, if he even had at all.

There is perhaps a more urgent need for him to do so. Since last week, a video in which he is being accused of signing off large swaths of land from North all the way to the South South as grazing routes for the Fulani as part of reward for their effort against Biafra during the war has been trending. It is now, or maybe never.