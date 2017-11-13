" /> Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Nov 13th, 2017

Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat

 

By TESLIM SHITA-BEY
The oil and gas sector has had a bumpy since the beginning of 2017 with local oil major, Seplat, seeing its financials whipped raw by prior year liabilities despite rising revenues over the nine months (9M). The company in the last two years has moved from being distinctively bad to singularly terrible.  The company’s third quarter results show up a staggering post tax loss of N1.6 billion. But this was surprisingly better than the numbing N23.6 billion reported in the contemporary period of 2016. Indeed for many analysts Seplat seems to have mastered the art of losing grandly and keeping a straight face; or has it?

As bad as the Seplat’s results appear in 9M 2017, writing the company off would be a mistake.  A resurgent oil market and a conscious effort at paring down losses suggest that management is carefully addressing the company’s adverse operating challenges by combating cost headaches aggressively. Besides lower cost outlook, revenues of Seplat have begun to perk up nicely as the company’s 9M 2017 revenues rose from N 49.9billion in 2016 to N 85.2billion in 9M 2017, a growth of 71 per cent for the nine months year-on-year.

Sleek margins, stronger revenue

Gross profit margins rose from 40 per cent in 9M 2016 to 45 per cent in the contemporary period of 2017, as management pulled the stops to muscle down on direct operating costs while slashing top line expenses that previously hurt gross margins. Noteworthy is that the company cut back sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a proportion of gross revenues from 36 per cent in 9M 2016 to 20 per cent in 9M 2017. If the company keeps costs in check an international oil market price holds up at about USD$60 per barrel, Seplat should turn a profit by, at the latest, the first quarter of 2018. On the down side the company’s income from its financial activities slid by per cent from N6.1billion in 2016 to N483million in 2016; this is not so much of a dim outcome as the company’s principal activity is trading in oil and gas and not in finance. What is important going forward is that Seplat is able to sustain revenue growth in its core activities. At an operating level the company turned an operating loss margin of -26.4per cent in 9M 2016 to an operating profit margin of 19.1 per cent in the same period of 2017. ‘This clearly shows that we are taking the next bend towards growing bottom line profit by next year’ says a company official who declined being mentioned as he was not authorized to speak on the matter officially.  Most of Seplats improved operating profit was claimed by its growing finance charges which grew from N14.4 billion in 9M 2016 to N17.5 billion in the similar period of 2017, a rise of 21.5 per cent or a fifth of the previous year’s cost.

READ  Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

Getting operating figures right

Retreating from its previous years sad story Seplat is re-juggling its operations to scale down direct and administrative costs while also trying to optimize its balance sheet. Working capital has remained positive and grown strongly. Working capital rose from N60.8 billion in 2016 to N110.2 billion in 2017, a growth of 81 per cent year-on-year, and a clear indication of improved operating liquidity. The company’s quick ratio (an index of how much short term assets are available to cover short term costs) may have fallen from 3.3 in the nine months of 2016 to 2.08 in the same period of 2017 but the ‘cover’ of two to one is still comfortable; meaning that the company had twice the liquid or near liquid assets it needed to take care of short term liabilities. With decent liquidity Seplat can, if revenues improve, begin to address issues of negative bottom lines and provide shareholders with modestly better returns on investment in 2018. The company’s average receivable day has, however, been worrisome. This could adversely affect corporate liquidity in months ahead. Although receivable days on hand fell from 670 days in 2016 to 562 days in 2017 (a good redirection of the statistic), taking more than a year to recover trade debts is certainly not a cheery  sign of business liquidity no matter how tough the business corner or  how reliable the trade debtors.

Seplat’s finance income slipped from $27.1 million in 2016 to $1.6 million in the nine months of 2017, an uncomfortable 94 per cent dip in dollar incomes from the company’s placements with local banks. This was understandable as the oil major had to use most of its financial resources to meet rising operational expenses as the naira to United States dollar exchange rate tipped like a mini waterfall and access to foreign currency became as tight as a drum. Dollar balances flew out of the company’s accounts to meet pressing operational needs.

Leveraging from a valley

Total debt leverage skidded down from $202.5m in 9M 2016 to $187.3m in 9M 2017, a deleveraging of 7.5 per cent year-on-year. The company’s debt to equity ratio in the nine months of 2017 at 50 per cent compared favourably with the 54 per cent of the same period in 2016. According to one Broad street analyst, ‘Seplat may have definitely given a few  investors heart palpitation by its ugly billion naira loss in the last year or so but both its short and long term debt position, marks the difference between a slight tremor and a full blown heart attack; the company seems set for a rebound.’

Seplat’s total debt to liabilities rose from 22 per cent in the nine months of 2016 to 44 per cent in 2017, indicating that the tough business environment has pushed the company to increase its use of bank borrowings to augment cash in the normal course of its business, this is not necessarily a bad thing as Seplats former low leverage level gives it leeway to add further liabilities without compromising overall balance sheet stability. With international oil prices twittering above $60 per barrel, Seplat should see steady revenue growth over the last quarter of the year if the Niger Delta region stays as calm as it has over the last few months and export volumes hold firm. The cessation of armed hostilities by militant groups in the region could help Seplat gain greater control over revenues and pull up its bottom line. This would allow it stall the recent growth in its short term debt and cut back its rising finance costs. The major corporate risk for Seplat is its huge dependence on international oil prices, such that when the market sneezes the company catches cold, According to chief portfolio strategist at Imperial Finance and Assets, Oluwasegun Atere, ‘in a market price upward swing the company does exceptionally well but when prices double back and move in a reverse direction, Seplat is left flat on its back waiting to be sacrificed by international market forces and its capricious manipulators’. That level of vulnerability may cause a backlash as investors try to head for the door.

READ  ELAN National Lease Conference Focuses on Revamping Nigerian Economy

But perhaps the good thing about the company is that it is essentially owned and controlled by institutional investors that may have a longer term perspective of its business and are not likely to get panicky during market swings, especially on the way down.

Investor’s eye on the market

From June to November 2017, Seplat’s share price has strolled like a drunken sailor. Bouncing from a low of N350 in June the company’s price has since risen to N495 recently but only after the stock had done at least six downward flips over the last five months. Nevertheless the indigenous oil major has over the last six months had a support price of N450 with a year-to-date yield (YTD) of 37.12 per cent or 60 basis points under the market’s recent year to date yield of 37.72 per cent. This brings Seplat’s stock price yield to date to about twice the official inflation rate of 15.98 per cent per annum, leaving investors with a tidy inflation adjusted real return of about 16 per cent.

If oil prices stay steady at between $58 and $60 per barrel and output volumes remain as high as at about 2 million barrels per day both Seplat and the national economy should slurp up a lot of  gravy as revenues of both entities rise. Seplat is a turnaround story waiting to be told, but whether market story tellers will be ready to regale fresh-faced investment acolytes with the trading exploits of their forbears will depend on the auguries of a viciously whimsical international oil market.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     Source: Teslim Shitta-Bey
 
       SWOT
 

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • ELAN National Lease Conference Focuses on Revamping Nigerian Economy

    FELIX OLOYEDE In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 15th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on revamping the Nigerian economy. The conference which is the biggest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry is expected to […]

  • Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

    Labule, Nigeria-centric restaurant, operated by an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies in a unique environment that combines the setting of a modern quick service restaurant with that of an African setting of a local ‘buka’, has opened a new outlet on Admiralty Road in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The brand […]

  • Nigerian banks shine in Ghana

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigerian banks have been credited with “revolutionizing “the banking sector in Ghana, due to the many innovations they brought to Ghana’s banking sector. The Ghana Deputy Minister of Trade and Investment Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in Lagos that the innovation and transformation of the Ghana’s banking sector is credited to the […]

  • Ajimobi moves to save Oyo APC from disintegration

    By OLUSESAN LAOYE The seeming crisis in Oyo APC has now forced the Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, to begin consultations with stakeholders to convinced members on why they must come together as a body to face the 2019 general elections, Although the internal crisis is yet to break open as the aggrieved party […]

  • YolaDisCo sale stalled as no potential buyers emerge

    By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Two years after the core investors of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YolaDisCo, declared a force majeure owing to their inability to operate under the reign of terror unleased by Boko Haram, the Federal Government is yet to find any investor interested in operating the utility company, it has been learnt. In […]

  • Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat

      By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The oil and gas sector has had a bumpy since the beginning of 2017 with local oil major, Seplat, seeing its financials whipped raw by prior year liabilities despite rising revenues over the nine months (9M). The company in the last two years has moved from being distinctively bad to singularly […]

  • How to start a photography business

    By ZUBAIR DANIE While photography could be accounted for as a full blown course in any offering institution of learning for professionalism, the field equally provides a platform for individuals whose passion it is to project images as a form of livelihood. The socio-cultural aspect of Nigerians that play host of events like: wedding, naming, […]

  • BOFE to celebrate unsung heroes in local communities

    OluwasolaJesuseitan, a brand and advertising expert, is an advocate of sustainable brand communications. He is also the founder, Business Owners Forum Enterprise (BOFE), a non-profit making organization, which seeks to build the capacity of business owners in and around Akute, Ogun State. He tells FELIX OLOYEDE in this interview of his organization is promoting business […]

  • Lager wars: Who wins?

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigeria has many lager beer producing companies, some have been in existence for over 50 years while others are quite new in existence in the country. Some of these companies that have over the years churned out millions, if not billions of bottles of beer to Nigerian drinkers are: Nigeria Breweries Plc, […]

  • Nestle sparkles in Q3 results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU As the packaged Consumer goods (PCG) sector struggles to stay ahead of falling consumer demand, companies such as Nestle Nigeria plc are bucking the trend of businesses with shrinking bottom lines. Indeed the multi-product packaged goods producer has seen earnings rise to mind boggling with its pre-tax profit rising by a stunning […]

  • 2018 Budget proposals renew old anxieties

          FELIX OLOYEDE   Mixed reactions trailed the presentation of the 2018 federal government budget by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly (NASS) last week. Public policy analysts have expressed moods from the congenially positive to the outright incredulous. The staggering N8.6 trillion expenditure plan is one of the most audacious in […]

  • Anambra 2017: Obiano battles for life

    By Obinna Ezugwu The time has finally arrived. On Saturday the people of Anambra State will head to the polls to either renew the mandate of the incumbent state governor, Chief Willie Obiano who is running for a second term in office, or elect fresh hands from among other prominent contenders, including Mr. Oseloka Obaze […]

  • (Editorial) CBN’s BVN distraction and matters arising

    Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities have a frustrating way of responding to the seizure of private assets; they typically gloat with glazed eyes over private citizen’s money ready to pounce on the cash like a pack of hyenas starved witless. The recent order by the Central Bank of Nigeria that customer accounts that are not […]

  • 12 Yoga tips for beginners

    The popularity of yoga has soared in the last decades, and it seems that every other friend and acquaintance of ours is already practicing it. But don’t let it fool you into thinking it is easy: yoga is quite challenging, especially for beginners. The good news is that there are some practical tips to make […]

  • Finally, embattled IGP, Ibrahim Idris, appears before Senate

    The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has arrived before the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations and counter-allegations between him and Senator Isa Misau. The IGP was accompanied by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN) and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.   Details […]

  • 2018 BUDGET SPEECH: BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION

    Delivered by: His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari President, Federal Republic of Nigeria At the Joint Session of the National Assembly, Abuja Tuesday, 7TH of November 2017 PROTOCOLS I am here to present 2018 Budget Proposals. Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, and indeed […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+