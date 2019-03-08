Coalition of Nigerian youth groups to stage unity rally against divisive politics …invites Nigerians to participate

By OBINNA EZUGWU

As a fallout of the 2019 elections, a coalition of youths across Nigeria’s ethnic divide under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum (NENYLF), is inviting the populace to its maiden National Peace and Unity Rally, aimed at stopping what it called “divisive political agenda to cause ethnic, religious and political rifts” in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and jointly signed by Alhaji Yerima Shetimma, it’s National Chairman and President, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, and Aremo Oladotun Hassan, Esq, it’s Secretary General and President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide.

The group emphasised that the rally had become necessary in order to unite Nigerians against “continued Injustice, nepotism, lack of true fiscal federalism, rule of law, restructuring agenda, demand for social justice rights and new people’s constitution, corruption and political witch-hunting spree currently ongoing in the polity.”

The rally, tagged #SaveOurDemocracy, which holds on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from FCETech Akoka/University of Lagos Gate, through YabaTech to NLC, Labour House at Yaba, Lagos, is also aimed at registering disaffection with what the group said is a highly rigged electoral process organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

“This is also a consequence of the massively manipulated electoral processes in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections of 23rd February, 2019 and foreseen repetition of such at the 9th March, 2019 Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections already skewed in favour of some political parties at the expense of another, wherein the state apparatus has been instigated in this respect, thereby weakening the fabrics of our nascent democracy, while jeopardizing acceptable standard ethos of peace and unity, precipitating our clarion call to all Nigerian Youths and Masses for a National Peace and Unity.”

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook