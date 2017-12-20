Clerics warn Buhari over 2019

160 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By OLUSESAN LAOYE

Prophet Solomon Olukunmi Ajao Founder of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Warrior for Christ Mission Railway crossing Fagba Lagos has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the presidency in 2019, saying that if care is not taken, the party may lose the presidential election.

Prophet Ajao who was talking on the state of the nation as revealed to him pointed out that, the APC should be mindful of the candidate to pick for the 2019 presidential election if it must win the election.

According to him, the party should allow President Buhari to rest and pick a much younger person who would lead it to victory, pointing out, that was the only way which the vision which God has for Nigeria through the APC would be fulfilled.

He said that God is aware of the emergence of the APC to rule the country because he wanted the party to liberate Nigeria, adding that God only used President Buhari to start the work and as a stepping stone

He said that the presence of the Vice President in the Party was part of the promise of God to use APC for Nigeria, adding that the APC should not do away with Prof. Osibajo in 2019 because God still need him for Nigeria. ‘’There is a covenant which God has with Osibajo on Nigeria.

The man of God said time has come for new people to be in government and that it is through these new people that He wants to move in the country and prove that He is God.

He revealed that the agitation in the South East should not be ignored because ignoring them is dangerous for Nigeria. The government he said should know what to do about the south east and ensure that their agitations are looked into because they have a lot to offer Nigeria.

He said that the Governor of Lagos State Akinwumi Ambode should be careful about sycophants because God has a place He is taking him to. He said God installed him to transform Lagos and he should not allow his success in the state to mislead him, while he called on him to call those working for the state to order as majority of them are causing hardship and pains to people in Lagos. He also warned about the new traffic laws in Lagos which could make those in government get the wrath of God

On Oyo State, he said that the governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi should look at the plight of the higher institutions in the state and ensure that their subventions are paid because a major crisis looms in the state if nothing is done fast to arrest the situation because if the crisis should get into the new year it would be uncontrollable by his government.

He warned that Governor Ajimobi should as a matter of urgency settle whatever remains as differences between him and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, adding that he should not allow the role the politicians are playing over the matter between him and the Olubadan to influence his action against the monarch who is his father.

According to Prophet Ajao the devil intend to use the crisis with Olubadan to discredit him so that the leadership role he would assume in the state in future would be jeopardized, saying that God promised that He would give him long life.

On the activities of fake prophets and pastors, Prophet Ajao said that God vowed that he would deal with them because they are using his name to commit crimes. He pointed out that some of them are preaching prosperity and break through, without preaching salvation and God has promised that such fake men of God who care only for their pockets and stomachs, and who engaged in rituals would be exposed and they would not go unpunished.

He said that God is angry because they have turned Nigeria to Sodom and Gomorrah, while the house of God has been turned to ritual centeres. He said that these sets of prophets rather than using religion to bring peace, they are using it to distabilise the people and causing pains and agony.

He also spoke on the vision God has for the former governor of Lagos State, who is now the Minister of power, Works and Housing, Barrister Raji Babatunde Fashola, saying that God still wants to use him greatly for Nigeria. He said that a lot of temptation would come his way but he must pray very hard so that he would not fall into such temptations,