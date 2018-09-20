Published On: Thu, Sep 20th, 2018

Clamour for Restructuring of Nigeria should not be swept under the carpet —Dankwambo

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, gunning to succeed President Buhari

By LAOYE ‘SESAN

The clamour and the agitations for the restructuring of Nigeria from what it is at the moment would continue to be at the centre stage of the country’s political and economic discuss because of the controversies generated in the past three years, as it was

also viewed as a way out of the present distrust among the ethnic nationalities that constitute Nigeria.

This was the stand of the Incumbent Gonbe State Governor Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who is also in the presidential race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement from the office of Director of communication and Strategy of his campaign organization, in Abuja.

According to him, restructuring Nigeria has become a strong issue which all the various ethnic and geo-political zones are crying for and as such, it has become a serious matter which should be urgently dealt with and not swept under the carpet, to save Nigeria from total collapse and disintegration.

Dr. Dankwambo, who is one of the young vibrant Nigerians who wants a new hope for the people, strongly believed that Nigeria if properly restructured would be greater than some of the so called developed nations in the world.

He argued that anyone, who now fails to realize that the future of Nigeria now depend on a new order that would make all ethnic groups and different nationalities to see themselves as one should be regarded as the enemy of the country.

He argued that all the leaders across the country who have been supporting restructuring meant well and do not want what would adversely affect the future of Nigeria, saying that the clamour for restructuring, was overwhelming not because of any other thing but for the simple fact that many Nigerians believe the Nigerian project is now at crossroads.

He said the notion all over is that the symbol of Nigeria has broken and that, to some extent, the young generations of Nigerians have started questioning the capacity and objectivity of the Nigerian state as well as wondering where their leaders are leading them to, as many of them have lost faith in the Nigerian nation because the country rather than being reckoned with globally is diminishing and fading away while her greatness leaves much to be desired.

Dr. Dankwambo posited that in spite of the abundant economic, human resources and potentials to be great, Nigeria has not been in the right position in the comity of nations. This was as a result of the belief by most Nigerians that the country Nigeria, in her present structure and the way it is being governed is not sustainable.

Going down memory lane, the Presidential aspirant said that the country’s political founding fathers, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sadauna of Sokoto, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Mallam Aminu Kano, Sir Tafawa Balewa and other nationalists negotiated and bequeathed Nigeria with truly federal constitutions which majorly centred on the basic principles of federalism, such as autonomy of federating regions, Fiscal federalism, devolution of powers, citizenship and indigeneship rights which are all entrenched in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions.

He pointed out that unfortunately, these basic principles which guaranteed autonomy for each federating units were eroded by the Military that brought unitary system of government.  But Dr. Dankwambo believed that if there was no Military intervention, which gave room for the Civil war and the destruction of the level of growth and development planted by the visionary, leaders we had then, Nigeria would have by now been one of the greatest power brokers in the world.

He pointed out that with the rate that the cry for maginalisation is going on in Nigeria from different ethnic nationalities, ”it is an indication that they have all realized and reached a consensus that right now truly federal structure would be the best and durable for Nigeria’’

The presidential hopeful declared that he was joining the array of leaders, youths and patriotic Nigerians on the mission to restructure Nigeria in a manner that would guarantee, justice, fairness, equity, freedom, liberty and ability to develop and utilize the resources at our disposal.

He further believes that apart from this, the present system if not amended may pose serious danger for Nigeria and may not endure or survive much longer if the agitations of maginalisation continue, unabated, a situation which could make Nigeria more an unstable country.

Dr. Dankwambo was of the view that Nigeria should be restructured in a way that would continue to safeguard the unity and coexistence of the people who have taken themselves as one entity. He argued that though the old system that the country was restructured into three Regions could no longer be adopted, he believed that the country the way it is now, could be restructured in line with the Six geo-political zones

which has become the acceptable way of sharing positions and political offices .

According to him, Nigeria should be a federation of six regions with the federal capital standing on its  own while the federal government is expected to limit its functions to the items on the exclusive legislative list. He was also of the opinion that the six zones should be the existing federating units which should as well have states under them.

To effectively operate the system under the new order of restructuring, Dr. Dankwambo suggested that all the zones or regions as the country may want it should have their separate constitutions which would be clearly stated in the concurrent legislative lists that would define how  the zones and their states would be operated.

The presidential aspirant believed that the restructuring should be done amicably by amending the constitution, saying that what restructuring would bring, would be enormous and should be operated in a manner that would not bring rancour or conflict of interests among the zones, as the zones to him should be in position to enable them have residual powers to create their states, control their resources and as well create local governments that would be under their states.

He believed that if Nigeria is restructured, the sharing formula of the nation’s revenue would be altered both in terms of the taxes collected and the revenue accruing from the mineral resources in the zones or Regions as it may be.

He said that there are so many advantages to be derived from the restructuring of the country because it would give everybody a level playing ground to operate. He further argued that it would bring political stability and encourage proper infrastructural development across the country as we had in the first republic when the regions were autonomous.

Dr. Dankwambo debunked the notions and feelings that if the country is restructured some zones would have more advantage than the others as a result of the mineral resources in their respective domain. To him, there is no part of the country that does not have its advantage and mineral resources to be controlled for development.

He cited the example of the first republic when all the regions controlled their natural resources for development which even brought competitions among them. The west he said had cocoa, the Nort h Groundnut and the east robber. Apart from all these, they all had other natural resources which brought huge revenue for them.

Even, some of the mineral resources which now opened to us were not available in their time and right now, in the country, there is no state or Zones where we don’t have abundant and sustainable mineral resources.

He believed that restructuring and control of resources in the zones would help reduce greed and corruption as resources would not be centralize to give room for the kind of pilfering of the nation’s wealth by the privileged Nigerians who are only fortunate to be in power and at the control of ”our wealth”.

He said that with the new order, resources in the zones would be properly controlled and it would be very easy to discover corruption and corrupt personnel, pointing out that there would be proper rule of law with the system of government operated in the zones because everybody would be on guard to protect the interests of where they come from through close monitoring.

Dr. Dankwambo said that it was sad that the present All Progressives Government (APC) at the federal level failed to look into the report of the last National conference engineered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led federal government.

According to him, the report which was adjudged to be the best put together by eminent Nigerians that cut across all sectors could have been useful for the government and may be it could have helped in reshaping the country which is now full of agitations from different ethnic groups crying of maginalisation.

He said that former President Goodluck Jonathan was emphatic about the Confab report and made it clear to the APC government that it was even more importance to him than the handing over note because it was a document which should not be ignored or swept under the carpet. Unfortunately, for Nigeria, the Present Government failed to see reasons in what the PDP government put together which more or less bother on restructuring of the country.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Bulls return to stock market, appreciates 0.33%

    By FELIX OLOYEDE The Nigerian equity market on Thursday trended upward, reversing the previous day’s negative sentiment. The bourse gained 0.33 per cent, propelled gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks with WAPCO setting the pace. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 105.77 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.33 per cent to […]

  •  ElElumelu Foundation to launch world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs

    The Tony Elumelu Foundation has concluded all plans to launch the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs and the African entrepreneurship ecosystem –  TEFConnect. TEFConnect will officially be unveiled at this year’s TEF Forum, taking place on October 25, 2018, at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Harnessing and building on the success of Africa’s […]

  • NNPC declares 46% trade surplus

    Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated on Thursday  that it had trade surplus of about 46 per cent in oil sales in the month of April, 2018. NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement noted that the trade surplus which amount to N17.16 billion was part of the highlight […]

  • 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to hold in November

    Fashion enthusiasts all over the world will be treated to an unparalleled exposé of Africa’s finest in fashion at the 3rd edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which is bid to hold between  November 10-11, 2018, The two-day event will bring together renowned fashion personalities from around the world and budding small businesses in the […]

  • NDIC hosts IADI Africa Regional Committee AGM

    The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will host the next edition of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Africa Regional Committee (ARC) Annual General Meeting and Technical Assistance Workshop. The event which has been scheduled to hold at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos from September, 25th – 27th 2018, would be focusing on Financial […]

  • Ambode 2019: The godfather’s revolt

    By OBINNA EZUGWU As uncertainty continues to hover around the second term bid of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, following an alleged plot by the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, […]

  • FG to generate N6bn from concession of 20 Silos

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the Concessioning of 20 out of its 33 Silos to private sector operators at the cost of N6 billion. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive […]

  • Insurance sector sell-off drags capital market down, loses 0.02%

    The Equity Market on Wednesday shed 0.02 per cent, reversing yesterday’s positive sentiment. The downturn was on the back of the massive sell-off in Insurance stocks among others, which dragged the All Share Index (ASI) down by 5.88 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.02%, closing at 32,375.12 points. The Market Capitalization also dipped by […]

  • Number of extremely poor continues to soar in Sub-Sahara Africa

    Although globally, extreme poverty has rapidly declined, the number of people living in extreme poverty is, however, on the rise in Sub-Saharan Africa, comprising more than half of the extreme poor in 2015, a new poverty estimates by the World Bank has shown. Forecasts also indicate that by 2030, nearly 9 in 10 extremely poor […]

  • MAN sets for 46th AGM as Jacobs bows out 

    The Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unveiled plans for its 46th Annual General Meeting and Manufacturers Annual lecture/Presidential Luncheon, which is scheduled for  September 26 and 27, 2018 in Lagos. The occasion will also see the outgoing President of MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs end his 4-year tenure. The event will play host to […]

  • Naira firms up marginally at I&E forex market

    The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange window on Wednesday, assisted by new interventions by the Central Bank.  The local currency was up 0.09 per cent after opening at $/N363.03, traded high at $/N364.75 and eventually closed at $/N362.97. A total of $112.66 million was transacted at […]

  • Heritage Bank partners NPA to support improved ports infrastructure in maritime sector 

    The maritime sector through Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is set to get improved infrastructural boost as Heritage Bank Plc revealed plans to provide financing for building critical maritime infrastructures and other aspects of transport sector projects once policies driving the projects are well structured. The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo disclosed this as one […]

  • Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa lead BudgIT’s 2018 fiscal sustainability index

    BudgIT, recently analysed the fiscal condition of states and noticed that states fiscal account generally improved on the back of increasing oil revenue. It was critical that State governments embrace a high level of transparency and accountability, develop workable economic plans, take haircuts — especially on overheads — expand their internally generated revenue (IGR) base, […]

  • CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market

    The Central Bank of Nigeria has sustained its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market by injecting 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market. The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars as wholesale interventions and allocated 55 million dollars […]

  • Minimum wage: Osinbajo meets Economic Management Team behind closed door

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over the meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting, specially dedicated to discuss the review of the national minimum wage. The meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, has in attendance the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Industry, Trade  and Investment, […]

  • NNPC tasks PLAN over pipeline venture

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged the Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) to proffer solutions that could lead to a dramatic change and expansion of pipeline business in Nigeria. Dr. Maikanti Baru,NNPC  Group Managing Director challenged  the association  while Delivering  Keynote address at the Nigerian International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS […]