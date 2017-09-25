CIBN’s forum on Collateral Registry Act holds September 28

-
How to pick best name for your business
The name of a business has a significant role to play in its success or failure, especially when it is a small business. The right name can make your company the talk of the town. The wrong one can doom it to obscurity and failure. Ideally, your name should convey the expertise, value and uniqueness […]
-
Operation Python Dance scuttled agreement on restructuring – Uko
Obinna Ezugwu Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu Uko is the Founder of the Igbo Youth Movement, Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly and the Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought. In this interview, he alleges that those opposed to the restructuring of Nigeria are after Nnamdi Kanu, and their intention is to kill him so the agitation will […]
-
How customs uncovered arms import – F.O.U Boss
Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba is a crack enforcement officer deployed from Federal Operation (FOU) Zone ‘C’, Owerri where he recorded some daring performances. His string of achievements in Zone ‘C’ made the Customs top hierarchy to redeploy him to FOU, Zone ‘’A’’ which accounts for 70 per cent of Customs revenue as well as being the hot […]
-
Cement: Distributors, consumers explain Dangote’s dominance
EMEKA EJERE As Nigeria continues to grow in the area of real estate, one item that is increasingly favoured is cement, given its indispensability in building construction from the foundation to the finishing. But among the cement brands, BusinessHallmark’s investigations revealed that a number of factors are in favour of Dangote Cement, which explain […]
-
Consolidation: NAICOM suspends licence issuance
EMEKA EJERE The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Mohammed Kari, has said that the National Insurance Commission has refused to issue new operational licences to insurance firms because it is better for the industry to embrace consolidation than to start new companies. Kari spoke during the Annual Insurance Professional Forum of the Chartered Insurance Institute of […]
-
NHIS boss calls for compulsory national health insurance scheme
EMEKA EJERE Acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim, has stated that health insurance should be made compulsory for Nigerians if the country must achieve universal health coverage. Ibrahim who was briefing reporters last week in Abuja on the activities of the scheme appealed for the amendment of […]
-
Creche, Daycare Services As a business
The number of full-time housewives in urban areas is on a rapid decline. Unlike anytime in its history, more Nigerian women are working at paid jobs or running their own small businesses. As a result of this trend, there is a growing opportunity for convenience services like crèche and daycare centre businesses. More middle class […]
-
Pressure mounts on CBN to cut interest rates
The Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, was not the most popular choice of head of the Bank when erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as helmsman. Emefiele was considered too much of a bureaucrat; tall on process but short on big ideas. Besides it was suspected that Emefiele did not have enough practical […]
-
E-BANKING: New Hi-Tech culture changes the rules
FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian banks have moved the theatre of competition from brick and mortar financial service vending to a new place. Here the codes are a series of zeroes and ones, the actors are not svelte ladies in high –heeled shoes and short skirts looking up rather than down or men with smooth cheeks, crew […]
-
Union Bank: N50b lifeline for the Stallion
OKEY ONYENWEAKU As part of its strategic effort to reposition a balance sheet a few financial analysts had, hitherto, considered relatively weak and improve liquidity Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc has raised a N50 billion Rights Issue straight in the middle of one of the slowest growth rates the economy has experienced in […]
-
IPOB: Igbo elders keep mum over crisis
Obinna Ezugwu Mayhem! There is no better word to describe the events playing out in the South East zone, and Abia State, the home state of rabble rousing leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in particular at the moment. It has to do with the intense military onslaught and the result has […]
-
Nigeria returns to African Trade Insurance Agency
Federal Executive Council on Wednesday gave a approval for Nigeria to rejoin the African Trade Insurance Agency. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun stated this Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Adeosun said the council approved a memo she presented which harped on the necessity […]
-
Fidelity Bank to give out over N110 Million to Customers in ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’
Top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh Savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. The promo dubbed ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’ is in line […]
-
Royal Exchange defies the odds
EMEKA EJERE Royal Exchange Insurance Plc has continued to resist the volatile and tough operating environment of Nigeria, recording a double digit growth in half year profit. Despite the hostile operating environment experienced by the insurance sub-sector and the financial services industry, the underwriter last week announced profit after tax (PAT) of N203.3 million in […]
-
STANBIC IBTC constructs recovery after a storm
Stanbic IBTC Holdings came to being as a result of a merger between Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. On 24 September 2007, IBTC Chartered Bank Plc merged with Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited. Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited on behalf of Standard Bank tendered an offer for the acquisition of additional IBTC shares […]
-
How PZ makes investors beg for more but….
Full year results for PZ-Cussons ended on a happy note in May as the company’s profit after tax soared by a hefty 73 per cent rising from N2.1 billion in 2016 to N3.7billion in 2017. The company’s fairy tale result has had several investors emptying their piggy banks as the company’s share price jumps on […]