" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Thu, Apr 5th, 2018

Christian leaders reject Buhari’s second term bid

A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of an Advisory Board for the group in Abuja.

Habu said the APC led-government has failed Nigerians going by its inability to solve the security challenges, youth unemployment issue, stabilize the economy and reduce poverty in the country.

According to him, it is time for northern leaders and their counterparts in the south to unite and present a formidable candidate that will take over from the present government.

“We are calling on prominent Nigerians like Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Gen. Abdusalami Abubarkar (rtd), and Gen. Aliyu Gusau (rtd), to team up and work together towards presenting a formidable candidate who will be accepted by all Nigerians in the 2019 Presidential Election.

READ  I do not have religious bias – Buhari

“Prof. Jerry Gana, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Gen. Theophilous Danjuma (rtd); Emir of Zazzua, Dr Shehu Idris; the Northern Elders Forum (NEF); the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); leaders of Northern Youths Organizations and other prominent Nigerians are not left out in this call,” Habu said.

He urged the youths to actively participate in the political process by obtaining their PVCs so as to wrestle power from the “old brigade politicians” who have ran out of ideas.

He also urged the youths not to mortgage their future for the peanuts they get from the current political elite who have taken the country several steps backwards.

READ  No plastic fish in Nigeria – NAFDAC

“Just like PDP failed Nigerians before the 2015 election, APC as a party has also failed Nigerians ahead of 2019 election.

“All we see within the ruling party is disunity, and the party is good at blaming PDP for their incompetence to bring solution to Nigeria’s problem.

“And it is also a shame that the party members are fighting themselves in almost all the states of the country.

“If they can’t coordinate themselves, then, how can they coordinate Nigeria; so, on this point, I am saying that PDP and APC have failed Nigeria and we can’t allow them to rule us again.

“In 2015, Nigerians where looking for a saviour to bring them out of hardship, and APC promised us a bright future under the change mantra if elected; the result is this present hardship,” Habu added.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • I do not have religious bias – Buhari

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his decisions are taken on merit and he does not nurse any religious bias. “Some voices, for political or ethnic reasons are making unguarded statements accusing the government and myself in particular of religious bias. “Let me assure you, honourable clergymen that this is far from the truth,’’ […]

  • Christian leaders reject Buhari’s second term bid

    A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of […]

  • No plastic fish in Nigeria – NAFDAC

    The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied the wide speculation of existence of plastic fish in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s Management said on Thursday in Abuja it had thoroughly investigated and analysed some report on suspected plastic fish with laboratory analysis. “The investigation was triggered by a complaint by a Nigerian […]

  • Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas

    Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled  by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]

  • We are not in trade war with China – Trump

    President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]

  • PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS

    Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]

  • Customs gets additional uniform for officers

    The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]

  • Experts justify MPC’s decision to hold rates for 10th consecutive times

    FELIX OLOYEDE The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain key benchmark rates was in line with consensus, financial experts have asserted. The MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the first in 2018, maintained Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, […]

  • APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari

    The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]

  • PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen

      Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]

  • Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate

      OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]

  • Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike

    Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]

  • Obasanjo slams Buhari’s govt again as Presidency responds

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]

  • China slams tariffs on US pork, 127 others

    China has responded to US imposition of tariffs on imports of Aluminium and steel by slamming tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China’s finance ministry and matched a list […]

  • CAP in spreadsheet…painting a meltdown

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues.  The problem has already started […]

  • Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns

    As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]