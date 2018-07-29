Published On: Sun, Jul 29th, 2018

China’s food import bill hits $58.3b

Chinese consumers’ demand for imported food has been growing steadily as the standard of living in China improves, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.

China’s food imports hit $58.3 billion

According to Xinhua, China’s total food imports amounted to 58.28 billion dollars last year, up 25 percent year-on-year, while the annual average growth rate over the previous five years was 5.7 percent, data from the administration showed.

The European Union remained China’s largest supplier of food, followed by the United States, New Zealand, Indonesia and Canada. Meat, oil, dairy, and seafood were among the most popular food imports in China.

Chen Weinian, purchasing director at Shanghai’s City Shop, said that foreign food used to be consumed mainly by foreign expatriates and are now being favored by a lot more Chinese.

A separate report from the National Development and Reform Commission showed that the country’s Engel’s coefficient dropped to 29.3 percent in 2017, below the benchmark of 30 percent for the first time set by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and falling into the range for a wealthy life.

Although the proportion of income spent on food fell, Chinese people have become increasingly picky about their food consumption and want diversity and exotic tastes more.

For instance, over the past few years, China has been increasing its fruit imports from Latin America. The country’s avocado imports from Mexico, Chile, and Peru in 2017 alone reached 30,000 tonnes.

China announced a series of measures to reduce tariffs and expand imports at the 2018 Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference, including a 55.9 percent average decline of the MFN rates for various sectors, including food and beverages.

In addition, with the development of cross-border e-commerce and custom transportation, buying imported food is becoming more convenient and efficient.

China has identified 22 cities, including Beijing, Nanjing, and Wuhan, as venues for comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones.

The growth rates of imports and exports in these pilot zones remained above 100 percent in the past two years.

Platforms for cross-border e-commerce are also thriving. As of May, over 400 third-party platforms and 20,000 transnational e-commerce enterprises had been newly established in the first 13 pilot zones.

Cainiao, a cross-border e-commerce network of Alibaba, has built 110 global warehouses and 74 cross-border logistic lines and offers services in 224 countries and regions.

As a crucial part of food importation, Chinese customs have been striving to accelerate transportation and strengthen surveillance to ensure the quality and freshness of imported food.

“We have opened ‘green channels’ for imported food and simplified the import procedures for food products to limit the process from arrival to release to just one hour,” said Zhang Xin, vice chief of Zhengzhou customs in Henan.

Zhang added that in the first half of the year, they had reduced the average time for an imported product to go through customs to 6.69 hours, down 45.8 percent year-on-year.

Food safety is a priority for China’s booming imported food sector. As a watchdog of food safety, the General Administration of Customs successfully prevented several major imported food safety problems in 2017.

The administration further bolstered the regulation of imported food and facilitated the cooperation with its international counterparts to ensure food safety, according to its report released in July.

In 2017, a total of 49,000 tonnes of substandard imported food products from 94 countries and regions were seized by China’s customs, according to the administration.

The administration also makes regular reports on the quality and safety of imported food to promote the communication and mutual understanding between the government, enterprises, and consumers.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Heritage Bank reiterates support for MSMEs

    Heritage Bank Plc has assured promoters of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of support to enable them grow their businesses into generational conglomerates. The MD/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo disclosed this in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo over the weekend. According to […]

  • No life lost in Ecobank fire incident

    There was a fire incident on Tuesday morning in the compound of Ecobank’s Lagos head office when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire. The fire was contained within the generator house and the diesel truck and there was no loss of life or damage to any other property.  The Lagos State Fire […]

  • Atiku: As the serial defector declares

    …are the odds in his favour this time By OBINNA EZUGWU A serial defector, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, back in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is poised to take one final shot at Nigeria’s highest office, the presidency, for the fourth time. At 72, the Adamawa born politician’s days in active politics is […]

  • Inflation to reverse upward after 17 consecutive slow down

    By FELIX OLOYEDE With politics raising the temperature of civil society, a troop of economic analysts calling on their experiences in months leading to major national elections, have reached a consensus that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) inflation-bashing antics is doomed to suffer a temporary reversal as politics trumps sensible economic policy for a […]

  • Wema bank returns to profitability

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Against flagging economic headwinds caused by declining manufacturing sector growth and lower retail sector spending, Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous banks, has had to wade through several muddy waters. However, defying earlier gloomy expectations of financial analysts the bank seems to be staging a grand comeback. Indeed, having had to […]

  • CBN: No life line to economy

    By FELIX OLOYEDE As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to keep a tight rein on domestic money supply while keeping policy rate at 14 per cent per annum, operators in the real sector of the economy have continued to groan in frustration. A slow growth in domestic consumer spending and shrinking opportunities for […]

  • Economy: Analysts predict tougher times

    . Nigerians to face more hardship in 2019  By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA   Nigeria may soon experience a severe food crisis as a result of the unabated killings of farmers and conquest of lands by Fulani herdsmen in the North Central region of the country, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. Known for its massive expanse of […]

  • 2019 Firefight: PDP plots for the top job

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Since bounding back from its protracted internal crisis after its defeat in the 2015 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has not hidden its intention to upstage the ruling party and return to power. Most Nigerians had doubted such possibility soon after losing power but All Progressives Congress, APC seems to have […]

  • Foundation Supports Children with Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative

    As part of its contribution to the on-going Social Investment Programme in Nigeria, Inyang Otu Foundation, non-profit organization, recently introduced the Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative. The foundation which is birthed for the purpose of human wellbeing, provides selfless services as a way of giving back and contributing to development in society. The Inyang’s Food Drive […]

  • MPC Keeps Rates Unchanged for 2 years

    Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent with the asymmetric corridor at +200bps and -500bps around the MPR at end of its two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. The MPC has pegged the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) […]

  • Aworis want to produce next Ogun State governor— Oba Obalanlege, Olota of Ota

    Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege is the Olota of Ota, the economic hub of Ogun State. He was a journalist before delving into lecturing at the Crescent University, Abeokuta. This was before he was recently crowned the Olota of Ota two months ago.  In this executive interview with FELIX OLOYEDE, he explains who the ‘true owners’ of […]

  • Heritage Bank supports business investments in Africa Freestyle Football Championship

    Heritage Bank Plc. has signed a partnership agreement with Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limitedto make the premier edition of Africa Freestyle Football Championship a resounding success. The premier edition of the tournament which is scheduled to hold from September 13 to 15, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre at the Federal Palace in Lagos is being planned […]

  • Saraki to Nigerian youths: Turn your cellphones into business tools

    President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday called on the nation’s youths to venture into entrepreneurship through their cell-phones as a way of self-employment and creating job opportunities for others. Saraki gave the charge while delivering the Fourth Convocation Lecture of the Adeleke University, Ede in the State of Osun, on Sunday. […]

  • Gov. commends Abiriba entrepreneurship drive

    From PETER OKORE, Umuahia   Historically, one of the towns that has often been associated with merchandise, entrepreneurship and self-help development efforts in Nigeria is Abiriba; a clan in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state. The town, popularly called, “small London” became famous for its age-long endeavours since the era of the British military expedition of Igboland,(1830-1930) in former Eastern Region of […]

  • Population crisis: Nigeria Analysts raise Alarm

    Against increasing concerns about exploding population figures, Nigerian economists, in growing numbers, are raising their voices over an impending tragedy if the current growth rate of 3 per cent per annum is not flipped back. Available data lays bare Nigeria’s romance with disaster. Recent IMF statistics puts Nigeria’s population at a stumping 199.5 million people […]

  • Shareholders bemoan Oando’s deepening crises

    –as court orders top executives to pay N245 billion By OKEY ONYENWEAKU It seems the woes of oil producing and marketing company, Oando Plc, will never end. Just smarting from the problems and controversy that almost brought the firm to its knees over book cooking, another more pernicious headache is breaking out; this time court […]