Check activities of illegal Universities, NUC begs EFCC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called for the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in checking the activities of fraudsters operating illegal universities in the country.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, at the commission head office in Abuja.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the EFCC Wilson Uwujaren, Professor Rasheed sought the assistance of the anti-graft agency in creating an atmosphere for a corrupt free university system.

As part of a collaborative effort in the fight against corruption, the NUC boss presented a draft curriculum of a course in Cyber Security and Forensic Science to the commission.

He also commended the anti-graft agency for its efforts in riding Nigeria of corruption and urged it not to relent in its drive.

In his response, Mr Magu thanked Professor Rasheed for the draft curriculum on the anti-corruption course and promised that the Commission would study it and make the necessary input for its effective take off.

He also assured the NUC boss that the EFCC would go after fraudsters operating illegal universities in the country.

The EFCC boss lauded the visit saying, “EFCC cannot claim ownership of the achievement recorded; the credit goes to every Nigerian who supports the fight against corruption”.