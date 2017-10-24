-
Characterization and Language in Night of a Red Moon
Adebayo Obajemu Ojay Aito a young author has swelled the ranks of Nigerian writers exploring contemporary themes of alienation, social dysfunction, anomie, violence, cultism, and the interplay between the society and its substratum—the academic community which it houses. As a débutante writer, Aito’s characterization and skillful use of language have marked him out as a […]
-
Editorial: Fulani Herdsmen and Death on the Plateau
Recent developments in Plateau state have reminded us that the issue of security and national coexistence is increasing becoming more tenuous and challenging in spite of the claims by the Army and government about its success of securing the nation. This follows another herdsmen attack on villagers sequestered in a school for protection in Rotsu […]
-
Weinstein asked me for a massage in his children’s presence – Lupita Nyong’o
By RUME OYITSO Oscar-winning actor, Lupita Nyong’o, has also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, saying she was forced to flee a hotel room when he allegedly tried taking his pants off and wanted to get intimate. In an emotional op-ed published in The New York Times Thursday, the actress details a series of alleged […]
-
Fresh controversy over foreign loans: Experts challenge FG’s claims
JOHNMARK UKOKO As the debate on whether the country should obtain the $5.5 billion loan from global financial institutions or not rages on, the umbrella body of Organized Private Sector (OPS), the National Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has backed the Federal Government intention. This fact is contained in a […]
-
As Trade Fairs arrive: where are the gains, what are the issues
By JOHNMARK UKOKO In few weeks time, the country will host three major “international trade fairs”, in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano to promote trade and commerce in the various cities, as well as to boost the business fortunes of the local and international businessmen/ women who will grace the events. While trade fairs in […]
-
SMARTPHONES: Nigerians’ new addiction
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Many Nigerians are currently grappling with smartphone addiction, findings by Business Hallmark have revealed. Since its introduction into the country on the 6th of August, 2001, when ECONET (now Airtel), formally launched its services, followed closely by MTN, Glo and much later by Etisalat (now 9mobile), mobile phones have worked their way […]
-
Now is the time to diversify the economy – Bello, NEXIM Bank MD
Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director of Nigeria Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), sees Nigeria’s dwindling oil fortune as an opportunity to develop other revenue resources and grow the economy. He says his agency has done well but can do better if the challenge of poor balance sheet among others is addressed, even as it witnesses […]
-
Experts call for interest rate reduction as inflation slows to 16 month low
FELIX OLOYEDE Economic experts have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cut down interest rate as part of measures to successfully scale down the country’s domestic inflation rate. Data released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, showed that Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed for the eighth consecutive month to 15.98 percent in […]
-
Zenith, GTB Q3 results set industry trends, excite shareholders
By FELIX OLOYEDE The prospect of better returns for investors at the end of the year was further reinforced by the financial performance of Zenith Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) in the third quarter of 2017, despite the challenging operating environment. Zenith Bank posts 35% growth in PAT A review of the financial position […]
-
How UBA Defied gloom: Grows profits and stock value
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Sweeping past recession troubles, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has grown its third quarter (Q3) 2017 profit by 33.2 per cent, one of the strongest year-on-year earnings growth rate amongst first tier deposit money banks (DMB’s) in Nigeria. UBA also pushed up its gross earnings by 25% from N265.5billion in Q3 2016 […]
-
Shareholders divided as Oando’s crisis escalates
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Shareholders of local oil marketing consortium, Oando Plc, have been struck by a double dose of trouble. The first signs of a snag started with minority shareholders kicking against the alleged mismanagement of the company by its board, following repeated and growing loses posted by the company over the last three years. […]
-
OKOROCHA: Unveiling the Imo House of scandal
By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha caused national outrage when he unveiled a giant statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma said to have cost N520 million, alongside other statues in Owerri, the state capital. It is an event that left many in awe, including South Africans most of […]
-
Growth in interest income, FX push GTBank PAT Up 7.26% in Q3
Nigeria’s most capitalized commercial lender, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc reported a single digit upswing in its profit-after-tax in the third quarter 2017 financial result, buoyed by improved interest income and investment in securities. The bank financial statement released on Wednesday showed that its PAT climbed 7.26 per cent to N125.58 billion from N117.08 billion […]
-
FG tasks NNPC to Stimulate Economic Growth through Aggressive Gas Devt
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Baru made this disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos during a Gas Roundtable meeting for Chief Executives and Directors levels of the oil and gas companies organized by the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) where he was named the Pioneer Advisory Board Chairman of the […]
-
Ahmad’s appointment and the unending storms
FELIX OLOYEDE Controversies surrounding the recent appointment of Mrs Aishah Ahmad as one of the deputy governors of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by President Muhammedu Buhari to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mrs Sarah Alade after spending 25 years at the apex bank, is refusing to abate. A lot of dusts […]
-
Nigerian media needs to be more entrepreneurial, says UK multimedia expert
Dan Mason is a British media consultant and trainer, who has spent the last nine years training journalists around the globe on digital communication and social media. The Leicester-born managing consultant of Dan Mason Media, who recently clocked 60, was managing editor, Newsquest, London, former editor, Birmingham Post and Coventry Newspapers all in the United […]