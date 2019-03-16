Certificate fraud: Two UNICAL professors face panel, asked to explain ‘fake’ professorship

The Academic Fraud Investigation Committee of the University of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) has invited two professors of law over allegations of academic fraud levelled against them.

Professors: Israel Worugji and Rev Emeka Uhuka, both of the Faculty of Law, UNICAL, were served with invitation letters dated the 27th February 2019 to face the panel. Worugji was due to face the panel on the 13th of March 2019 while Uhuka was to face same panel on the 14th of March 2019.

It was disclosed that Worugji is facing the panel over irregularities in his promotion to the rank of Reader (Associate Professor) in 2006, without a Ph.D and his status as a Professor of Law in the University. It is alleged that Prof Worugji’s law degree remained questionable as he has no degree in Law.

His accusers say how he got to the Nigerian Law school and got called to the Nigerian Bar remains a mystery to the University Management. This is in addition to the fact that he holds a Ph.D in African Peace Studies and not Law from the University of Ibadan, which he opted for after failed attempts to get a Ph.D in Law from the University of Calabar

Prof. Uhuka, on the other hand, is said to be under qualified to be a Senior Lecturer in the University, much more a Professor. He is said to have had no teaching experience in any university before his appointment straight to the rank of Professor in the University of Calabar.

Again, from the Curriculum Vitae of the Professor – which he presented to the University for employment – he is said to have less than five Academic publications with unknown publishers and has never supervised an under graduate or post graduate student prior to his employment/appointment as a Professor of Law in UNICAL.

Many say how he found his way to the rank of a Professor remains mysterious. It is this mystery that the Academic Fraud Investigation Committee of the University of Calabar seeks to unravel.

To make matters worse, it is alleged that Prof. Uhuka has no school certificate, no Law degree, no Call to Bar certificate and no NYSC discharge Certificate.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook