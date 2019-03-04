CBN refutes report on Emefiele’s sack

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied news making the round that President Mahammadu Buhari has sacked its Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Some online media had earlier on Monday reported that the CBN Governor had been asked to proceed on terminal leave.

But a source within the apex bank who does not want his name in print stated that the report was a fake news.

Emefiele is expected to complete it first term of five years on June 4, having succeeded Lamido Sanusi, the current Emir of Kano, on June 4, 2015.

The presidency have yet to comment on the extension of Emefiele’s tenure.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook