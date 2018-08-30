-
How $8.1bn MTN sanction can affect foreign investment – Chukwu
By OBINNA EZUGWU Managing Director and CEO of Cowry Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Jonson Chukwu, has explained to the $8.1billion fine imposed on Nigeria’s leading Telecom company, MTN, could scare away foreign investors only if it was unjustly imposed. Chukwu who stated this in a chat with Business Hallmark, opined that investors are neither looking […]
2019: Saraki promises to revive the economy, restructure security architecture, provide jobs as he declares for president. Full text
SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY (DR.) ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, AT A DIALOGUE WITH YOUTH AND YOUNG ASPIRANTS HELD AT SHERATON HOTEL, ABUJA, ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 30, 2018. PROTOCOL. 1. Let me say, once again, how wonderful it is to see so many talented and purposeful […]
CBN penalty: Your investment is safe, Diamond Bank reassures shareholders
Diamond Bank has allayed fears over the impact the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent fine on it and three other lenders for foreign exchange infractions, would have on its operations. The apex bank on Wednesday penalized Standard Chartered Bank N2.4 billion, Stanbic IBTC N1.8 billion, Citibank N1.2 billion and Diamond Bank N250 million for […]
CBN fine: No qualms, Stanbic IBTC assures customers
In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fine, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has informed its customers and other stakeholders that the penalty would not in any way affect its operations and that of its subsidiaries. The apex bank on Wednesday penalized Standard Chartered Bank N2.4 billion, Stanbic IBTC N1.8 billion, Citibank N1.2 billion […]
Nigerian economy grows at slower pace in Q2 2018
Nigerian economic growth slowed down in the first six months of 2018, on the back of deceleration in the oil sector, says Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The report showed that Nigerian economy grew 1.50 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms to N16.58trillion in […]
DAURA: Fall of the hatchet man
The inside story of foreign connection to his sack By OBINNA EZUGWU When on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Mr. Lawal Musa Daura, the erstwhile Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) was summarily dismissed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo over the invasion of the National Assembly by masked officials of the agency […]
H1 2018: Union Bank shines with fixed income securities
By FELIX OLOYEDE Union Bank has shown indications of a pleasant period for shareholders as improved revenues from e-banking and fixed income securities raised its bottom line in half year (H1) 2018. Nigeria’s second oldest commercial lender saw its gross revenue rise 16 per cent to N83.3 billion on the back of non-interest income, which […]
CBN launches measures to boost Agric, Manufacturing
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a masterful review of bank lending policy the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engineered a solution to reducing funding costs to both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. In a move that took analysts by surprise the Bank recently announced a policy of allowing commercial banks use a proportion of their […]
Breaking: Detained IPOB women freed
A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has freed, unconditionally, all 114 women arrested and detained earlier in the week by the state police command whilst on a peaceful protest in demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), who […]
Abia: Activist condemns attack on Otti’s supporters, says govt. desperate because it has failed
By OBINNA EZUGWU Rights activist and former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Mr. Monday Ubani, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on supporters of Dr. Alex Otti, a governorship aspirant in Abia State under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Obingwa Local Government Area of the state by thugs suspected […]
Oshiomhole tackles Saraki in fight to finish
By OBINNA EZUGWU Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has since made the removal of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki from office as Senate helmsman his major preoccupation. But his plots in this regard, as well as his hard-line stance on otherwise delicate issues, are not only threatening APC […]
Financial crisis in power sector endanger banks
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Except prompt actions are urgently taken, the banking sector could face another major financial crisis, no thanks to their heavy exposure to distressed power firms operating in the country. According to concerned experts in the power industry, a large chunk of the loans to power firms might be impaired likely throw […]
NSE: Investors devise survival strategies
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector […]
Interim Dividends: Naira rain at GT Bank
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With its year on year yield at 9.98 per cent, GT Bank Plc has become the toast of local investors as its stock price bounced from N24 per share at the start of 2017 to a more recent price of N38. Audited accounts for the bank released last week saw gross earnings […]
Python Dance 3: Uwazurike condemns planned military operation in the South East as unnecessary intimidation
By OBINNA EZUGWU Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has condemned the planned military operation in the South East zone, Python Dance 3, as unnecessary and an attempt to intimidate the people of the zone. Chief Uwazurike who registered his displeasure over the planned military exercise […]
Stocks: Oil sector stocks defy economic downturn in 2nd Quarter
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite a mild economic recovery in 2018, Oil sector stocks listed on the main board of Nigeria’s stock exchange are only recently shaking off the anguish of last year’s sector melt down. Indeed of the six leading Oil-related companies that have published 2nd quarter results in 2018, Seplat beat the blues by […]