Heritage Bank partners NPA to support improved ports infrastructure in maritime sector
The maritime sector through Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is set to get improved infrastructural boost as Heritage Bank Plc revealed plans to provide financing for building critical maritime infrastructures and other aspects of transport sector projects once policies driving the projects are well structured. The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo disclosed this as one […]
Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa lead BudgIT’s 2018 fiscal sustainability index
BudgIT, recently analysed the fiscal condition of states and noticed that states fiscal account generally improved on the back of increasing oil revenue. It was critical that State governments embrace a high level of transparency and accountability, develop workable economic plans, take haircuts — especially on overheads — expand their internally generated revenue (IGR) base, […]
CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market
The Central Bank of Nigeria has sustained its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market by injecting 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market. The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars as wholesale interventions and allocated 55 million dollars […]
Minimum wage: Osinbajo meets Economic Management Team behind closed door
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over the meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting, specially dedicated to discuss the review of the national minimum wage. The meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, has in attendance the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Industry, Trade and Investment, […]
NNPC tasks PLAN over pipeline venture
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged the Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) to proffer solutions that could lead to a dramatic change and expansion of pipeline business in Nigeria. Dr. Maikanti Baru,NNPC Group Managing Director challenged the association while Delivering Keynote address at the Nigerian International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS […]
Naira weakens at I&E FX window
The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters foreign exchange window on Tuesday. The local currency which open $/N363.00, traded high at $/N364.75 and eventually berthed at $/N363.30, representing a 0.10 per cent drop against Monday’s closing price. Total turnover in the I&E window surged 167.82 per cent to USD598.44million, traded within […]
Equity reverses negative sentiment, gains 0.56%
FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian stock market rebound on Tuesday, appreciated 0.56 per cent on the back of by the sterling performance of stocks in the banking sector. The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 179.02 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.56 per cent at it berthed at 32,381.00 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization was […]
Naira appreciates slightly at I&E FX window
The value of Nigerian local currency was up marginally against the dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange window on Monday, despite increasing capital flight from the country’s equity market. The Naira gained 0.07 per cent to closed at $/N362.93 at the I&E FX window also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) […]
Stanbic IBTC, Vetiva, PZ Come Tops at 5th NSE Corporate Challenge
Austin Ani of Stanbic IBTC emerged the overall winner with a completion time of 18.45 minutes at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) annual 5km race, tagged NSE Corporate Challenge, after coming second in the 2017 edition, held on Saturday at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, with the purpose of raising funds and creating awareness on the […]
Wema Bank Partners AIICO Insurance to Boost Access to Retail Insurance
Wema Bank has concluded arrangements with AIICO Insurance Plc. to increase access to retail insurance products leveraging the bank’s network in Nigeria. The formalisation of this partnership follows its endorsement by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Following the increase in uptake of retail insurance products and services across […]
Nigerian Breweries Donates Block of Classrooms to Lagos School
In furtherance of its intervention in Nigeria’s education sector, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has donated a block of six classrooms, conveniences and textbooks through the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to Itolo Girls Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos. The donation was made on Monday, September 17, 2018, at a ceremony where the company handed over […]
Nigeria needs more borrowing to fund infrastructure, says Agusto & Co
The Federal Government is expected to take more loans if its plan to fund infrastructure is to be realized, Senior Analyst at Agusto & Co, Jimi Ogbobine has said. Speaking at training for financial journalists during the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) 2018 Annual Workshop held in Lagos at the weekend, he said government […]
CBN improves e-payment, tasks banks to resolve issues in three days
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all Deposit Money Banks, Micro Finance banks, key stakeholders in the mobile money sector to resolve all Electronic Fund Transactions issues within three- working days or face sanctions. The new directive by CBN also directed DMBs, others to report within five working days any aggrieved entity of […]
AXA Mansard upgrades payment channels
AXA Mansard PLC, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched more payment channels to eliminate challenges customers may have experienced in the past with regards to payments. With the introduction of these multiple payment platforms, users will have easy, quick and convenient mode of premium payments. […]
Global agencies warn of economic crisis ahead
…APC, Buhari have failed – HSBC; He will lose 2019 polls – EIU By UCHE CHRIS Nigeria seems to be getting global attention in recent times but it appears for the wrong reasons. With the controversy over the $10 billion refund imposed on MTN still raging two global agencies released reports last week warning of […]
Chinese invasion exposes Nigeria’s debt crisis
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Nigeria’s rambling debt stock continues to raise doubts amongst analysts about the African nation’s financial health. Indeed as the country’s gross domestic output (GDP) gallops at a lazy 1.5 per cent against the backdrop of huge capital expenditure sitting at about N1.7 trillion (the highest nominal expenditure in 20 years) local economists remain […]