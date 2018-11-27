Casablanca Stock Exchange boss takes over as ASEA President

Mr. Karim Hajji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Casablanca Stock Exchange has emerged the new president of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), taking over from Mr. Oscar Onyemas, who has completed two tenures as helmsman of the association.

Hajji elected ASEA president at its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday 25, November, 2018, which also saw Mr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve elected Deputy President.

Other officers constituting the newly formed ASEA Executive Committee include, Mr. Geoffrey O. Odundo, CEO of Nairobi Securities Exchange, Ms. Nicky Newton, CEO of Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Mr. Mohammed Farid Saleh, CEO of the Egyptian Exchange, Mr. Thapelo Tsheole, CEO of Botswana Stock Exchange and Mr. Pierre Ekoule, CEO Douala Stock Exchange, Mr. Koffi Yamoah, CEO of the Ghana Stock Exchange and Mr. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange.

Speaking on his election, Mr. Karim Hajji said; I am looking forward to working with each member of the Executive Committee to continuously advancing the vision of ASEA while delivering value to the membership. He commended his predecessor, Mr. Onyema for the good work done in the past four (4) years and noted that the newly formed Executive Committee will build on the legacy he has left behind. Mr. Hajji also added; I believe that through advocacy and strategic lobbying, ASEA will be able to unlock opportunities for the much-needed liquidity in the African financial markets.

The incoming Deputy President, Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, said; I look forward to working with the current and new members of the Executive Committee of ASEA and more so supporting Mr. Karim Hajji in his assignment as President of ASEA.

Speaking on the election, Mr. Onyema thanked the Executives of the Association for the support accorded to him during his four (4) years in office. “The successes that the Association has enjoyed during my tenure as President would not have been possible without the relentless support of the Executive Committee Members and that of the ASEA Secretariat. He noted; thank you for supporting my vision for the Association; he added.

The official opening of the 22nd Annual ASEA Conference kicked off on November 26, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, in Lagos. The Conference themed; Champions on the Rise; Africas Ascension to a More Sustainable Future” underpins the need for operators of African capital markets to fully embrace sustainable business practices, as well as the opportunities and risks presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

Dignitaries in attendance at the opening ceremony were the H.E Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, CGON Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms. Arunma Oteh, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank and Ms. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Deputy-Governor of Lagos State among others.

The Conference has lined up a series of seasoned speakers who will engage the delegates in robust discussions for the two (2) day Conference. Some of the speakers, include Ms. Nandini Sukumar, the CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges, Mr. AigbojeAig-Imoukhuede, CON, Chairman, Coronation Capital and Ex-Officio, NSE and Mr. Sandy Meyer Frucher, Vice Chairman Nasdaq.

