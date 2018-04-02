CAP in spreadsheet…Painting a meltdown

161 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues. The problem has already started to show up on the paint maker’s bottom line.

The company’s profit after tax dropped 5 per cent from N2.3 billion in 2016 to N2.2 billion in 2017, a clear indication that the company struggled to keep sales figures up and only barely succeeded. Of course a lot of the grumpiness in consumer spending reflected a weakening economy that experienced negative growth of -0.91 per cent in the first quarter of the year and a slow turnaround of0.55 per cent by the second quarter. ‘Not many companies care to look back at 2017 with a smile’, notes Kayode Adaranijo chief market analyst at Greenline Investment and Trust. According to Adaranijo, ‘2017 for most firms was more than a mosquito bite it was a crocodile attack’.

Indeed CAP saw revenues rise from N6.8 billion to N7.1 billion or 4 per cent, but operating profit stumbled by a large 7 per cent, sliding from N2.12 billion in 2016 to N1.98 billion in 2017. This explains why corporate operating margins took a nasty knock dropping from 31.1 per cent in 2016 to 27.7 per cent in 2017 or what represented an 11 per cent slump. The margin squeeze was nudged on by higher operating costs and a tighter consumer market as buyers incomes began to thin out in the course of the year.

The company’s management steered by a seasoned but conservative accountant, Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunnubi, has kept the household chemical goods maker on the straight and narrow. However, keeping costs tightly smothered has not prevented margins from being squashed by steeper operating costs reflected in the paint producers higher cost of sales. Most of the company’s rising costs can be attributed to higher costs of holding inventory (stock) of finished goods and work in progress which rose from N3.041 billion in 2016 to N3.428 billion or 12.7 per cent in 2017. The company was, nevertheless, able to muscle down on its sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A’s) which fell from N338.3 million in 2016 to a subdued N 301.2 million or 10.9 per cent in 2017. Another sore point for CAP was its staff cost (excluding director emoluments) which went up 12.97 per cent from N394.4 million in 2016 to N551.3 million in 2017.

The profit engine gets stuck

The company’s after tax profit margin tripped over from 23.5 per cent in 2016 to 21.1 per cent in 2017. The drop was not the result of sliding net sales but falling operating profit which got hurt by slow movement in the firm’s stock of goods which in turn lead to a fall in gross profit. Gross profit of the company fell from N3.3 billion in 2016 to N3.2 billion in 2017, a mild drop of 3 per cent but an indication of how the manufacturer’s profit machine was making hard work of keeping revenues ahead of costs.

Sweating the assets

CAP has made a task of getting its assets to drip sweat. The company’s sales to assets ratio has moved from 1.42 in 2017 to 1.39 in 2016. The company also came down heavily on its trade receivables as a proportion of sales with receivables sliding from 9.2 per cent of sales in 2016 to 1.6 per cent of sales in 2017. The metrics suggests that the paint manufacturer has become increasingly intolerant of distributors holding onto to cash from sales or stretching out credit lines. This should reflect on the company’s liquidity and improve on what has historically been the company’s high liquidity ratio or the ratio of the manufacturer’s cash and near cash assets to its liabilities.

The paint company’s account receivable days on hand (ARDOH), a measure of the credit days it gives its buyers ramped down from 33.61 days (a month) in 2016 to 5.68 days (a week) in 2017, a sign that the firm tightened its credit policy in the course of the year. As a mirror image to its tighter credit policy CAP saw suppliers cut credit days on hand (APDOH) to the company from 63days in 2016 to 58 days in 2017, meaning that suppliers gave CAP fewer days to pay up its deferred cash obligations; which was chased by another problem that seemed to be plaguing the company’s balance sheet; a growing stock of unsold goods and a rising inventory of work-still-in-progress (WIP). Indeed inventory days (INVDOH) rose from 97.35 days in 2016 to 112.16 days in 2017 suggesting that CAP had slower moving sales and a significant part of its current assets tied up in illiquid stocks. Notes Capital Express Securities, Oluwarinu Olawale, ‘the company’s slow moving inventories does pose a challenge for its bottom line, but its cost containment and cash adequacy makes it a rather stable corporation’ says Olawale who believes that, ‘with the economy picking up a tick in 2018, business activities in the construction sector could prove to be more savoury than in 2017. The expected rise in fiscal spending this year could see sales figures for paint and ancillary products take off on a new trajectory’.

Keeping the company liquid

Maybe liquidity is not an immediately pressing problem for CAP, but the paint maker still needs to watch its numbers. The company’s current ratio (a measure of its liquid assets to its short term liabilities) fell from 1.7 in 2016 to 1.6 in 2017. A ratio of 2 would have made analysts a little more comfortable but a ratio of about one and a half times current liabilities is still seen as acceptable by many analysts. CAP’s quick ratio (a more stringent measure of liquidity obtained after adjusting for unsold goods) slumped from 1.33 in 2016 to 1.15 in 2017. The company’s tumbling quick figures raise concerns over CAP’s cost of unsold stocks and its shrinking liquid assets relative to its near term obligations.

The good thing (depending on which side of the fence you are sitting on) is that the company is cash-rich with about N3billion readily at hand to cover immediate obligations. The company’s cash to current ratio in 2017 was a sturdy 66.2 per cent in contrast to 2016’s more modest 54.7 per cent. The company’s relatively high levels of cash could be either a good or bad omen depending on why the company is holding onto so much liquid assets. A case in point is the company’s massive earnings from finance. Its finance income rose three times or 214 per cent on a year on-year basis between Q1 2016 and Q1 2017, suggesting that the company is doing better (on a growth basis) from cash investment activities than from its core business of manufacturing. This is worrisome. CAP plc is a manufacturer and not a finance or investment boutique and, therefore, should not be having excessive cash balances. However, from the perspective of liquidity cash does give comfort.

Debt? Not yet a problem.

A tidy aspect of CAP’s books is the absence of long term debt and a modest presence of short term borrowings. The company’s short term debt rose from a measly N73.7 million in 2016 to N77.6 million in 2017. CAP’s exceptionally low debt to equity ratio leaves the company with an opportunity to leverage greater external financing when the economy begins to pick up. This would perhaps improve the company’s return on equity (ROE) which was 114 per cent in 2015 but slumped to 70 per cent in 2016 (admittedly short of being sinfully greedy a return of three quarters of a hundred percent is more than fair).

CAP, not an investor’s delight or is it?

CAP used to be a great hidden value opportunity for investors in the mid-2000, but not anymore. At a recent market price of N38.75 and a price earnings multiple of 18.11, the stock clearly looks pricy. But its year-on-year yield of 46.84 per cent and prospective dividend yield of 5.40 per cent still keep investors smacking their lips. The trouble, however, is that the company’s shares are dominated by large institutional investors meaning that the paint maker has skinny ‘free float’ or low actively traded volumes. Perhaps investors would be best served by listening to Oluwarinu Olawale’s admonition that, ‘if you are going to dive into this stock ignore the p/e and ride the favourable 2018 economic outlook and pray that politicians do not mess things up, but as investment quant Nicholas Nassim Talib always says; there are ‘black swans’ everywhere, the rational investor should assume that he or she knows very little and, therefore, bet that the worst that can happen will eventually happen. In other words this should strictly be a short term play’.