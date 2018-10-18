" />
Published On: Thu, Oct 18th, 2018

Can Kayode Fayemi perform any magic now that he’s the Ekiti state governor?

Some locals say Fayose, the former governor has tried his best but there was too much water for the available garri, that the state’s treasury can’t cope with the size of worker’s total salary payments, emoluments and pensions.

But has anyone here been to Ekiti state lately? Somebody says the state even with its “agbada of book-book, poverty-poverty”, is still a better place to live and work than Osun state

Read more at: http://hallmarknews.com/ekiti-state-no-time-for-banter/

