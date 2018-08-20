CAF CONFED CUP: Farouk Mohammed nets stoppage-time winner for Enyimba in Bamako

Ghanaian midfielder Farouk Mohammed netted a stoppage-time winner for Enyimba in a 1-0 victory over Djoliba AC at the Stade Modibo Kéïta in Bamako on Sunday evening, in a Group C 2018 CAF Confederations Cup clash.

Victory for the visitors sends them level on points with group leaders CARA Brazzaville, ahead of their clash against the Congolese club in Nigeria later this month.

Defeat for Djoliba duly knocks them out of this year’s competition with the Malian club on four points after five matches – three behind third placed Williamsville AC who they face on matchday six in Abidjan.

CARA beat WAC 3-1 in Congo earlier Sunday to move top of the group, but will need to get something in Nigeria if they are to confirm their place in the quarterfinals.

With one game remaining, three teams could end the group stage campaign on 10 points with Enyimba and CARA having to go all out in their clash, with WAC to fancy their changes on home soil.

Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai kept the Nigerians in the game for large parts of the clash in Bamako and it is he who the coach will thank, as Enyimba eventually got their goal.

Mohammed on home to fire the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot after Sunday Adetunji was hacked down inside the area. The midfielder cool as a cucumber to seal all three points for the visitors.

