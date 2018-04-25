Businessman accused of cloning SON logo docked

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

A businessman, Nonso Udoye, who was accused of cloning the production and registration logo of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was on Wednesday brought to the Federal High Court in Lagos for trial.

Udoye is facing a 15-count charge bordering on forgery and counterfeiting before Justice Saliu Saidu.

At the commencement of trial, his counsel, Mr Emmanuel Okoroafor, told the court that he just took over the matter and needed time to study the Proof of Evidence.

He, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to familiarise himself with the case.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Amaka Allen-Ngbale, however, objected on the ground that the matter was listed for trial. She told the court that her witness, a police officer was in court and ready to testify.

In the interest of justice, the judge acceded to the request of the defendant and consequently adjourned the matter till May 7 for trial.

Nonso Udoye was arraigned on February 25 and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He has however remained in prison custody for not being able to perfect the bail terms granted him by the court.

The SON alleged that the defendant carried out the offences at a warehouse located at 219 Borno Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The agency said the warehouse was discovered by SON officials sometime during a raid in the area.

A part of the charge reads : “That you Nonso Udoye, male, adult of 36, Ayara Street Surulere Lagos the Managing Director of a company known as Agastorm Limited on or about November 7, 2017 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did knowingly and fraudulently forged a counterfeit production registration seal or mark of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and thereby committed an offence under section 468 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 467 Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004.