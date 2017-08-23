Business Hallmark Public Policy Lecture Presents Reactions from Facebook comments and opinions

Nigeria can achieve greatness through agriculture, says Sanjay Jain RUME OYITSO | The President of the Indian Cultural Association, Chief Sanjay Jain, has said that Nigeria has a very good opportunity to become a major player in the area of agriculture, which he claimed the country has started exploring. He made the declaration while speaking with Business Hallmark during India’s 71st Independence Day celebration […]

Maltina Teacher of the Year 2017 attracts record entries EMEKA EJERE | As entries closed for this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year, organisers of the initiative, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has said the edition attracted entries from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, who disclosed this last week as the […]

Hard work, practice my secret formula – Cowbellpedia contestant EMEKA EJERE | Oluwanifise Onafowokan, a student of The Ambassador College, Ota, Ogun State has revealed that long hours of work and practice are the factors responsible for her deep knowledge of Mathematics, a subject that is a nightmare for many of her colleagues. Onafowokan, who is participating in the Senior Category of the 2017 […]

Unity Bank: Still United, but where are the customers? ENIOLA ILORI | Quite a number of people forget that there is a bank called ‘Unity Bank Plc’. Indeed the bank these days is more renowned for its anonymity than for its commercial business. For those who are still aware that a bank called Unity Bank exists and may have sighted one or two […]

ADEOSUN’S TAX REVOLUTION: ‘every income must be taxed’ OKEY ONYENWEAKU | As far as revolutions go the Federal government’s recent onslaught on tax evasion and tax avoidance is as gentle as a puppy. The Minister of Finance (MoF), Kemi Adeosun’s, admonition on the need for voluntary payment of tax by Nigerians has been more plaintive and appealing than aggressive and combative. But the […]

Expert provides recipe for rising electronic banking fraud in Nigeria CHIBUISI AMA-OHAKA [Abuja]| As startling and revealing as the online fraud situation in Nigeria is, going by a recent Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation [NDIC] report, an Abuja based financial analyst, Mr Tope Fasua, has said that as a global phenomenon, Nigerians, including perhaps bankers themselves, may just have to live with frauds perpetrated via […]

Muiz Banire, a lone voice fighting imposition in APC OLUSESAN LAOYE | The controversy generated by the July 22, 2017 Local Government Election held in Lagos state, has continued afterward as things have gone from bad to worse for the once close political friends. For the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, this development may be an indication of possible implosion and internal revolt against […]

Poor returns for oil and gas investors FELIX OLOYEDE | Analysts have lowered their dividend expectations for oil and gas companies at the end of the year. The downward dividend revision is in spite of the lively performances of some companies. Top among the short list of oil companies that have declared large dividend payouts in spite of an economic downturn are […]

Nigerians express dismay over escalating crime rate OBINNA EZUGWU | On Sunday August 6, Nigerians woke up to another kind of crime. A masked gunman invaded St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu Anambra and shot dead at least 12 worshipers and injured many others, some of whom remain in critical condition in what turned out to be a drug war between two sons […]

Gtbank revs up the engine: 18% PAT, 30K interim dividend per share OKEY ONYENWEAKU and FELIX OLOYEDE | Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has outperformed analyst expectation and excited investor interest as the orange bank continues to push towards new earnings boundaries and investor valuation. The banks recently published audited half year result indicates that the bank will pay a 30 kobo interim dividend per ordinary share for […]

Tunnel of death: AYOOLA OLAOLUWA| The tunnels at Obadeyi Ajala and Ile Zik, both situated on the Lagos end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway seem innocuous enough. But underneath these massive flood channels are criminal hideouts where kidnappers, robbers and ritualists reign supreme. Right inside the bowel of these tunnels, the princes of darkness robbed, maimed, butchered, and raped […]

NDIC Plans for risk free banking EMEKA EJERE| The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) last month secured a landmark judgment to the tune of N556.49 million for the depositors of the defunct Lead Merchant Bank Limited. The depositors’ ordeal had begun with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the bank’s operating license, with that of 13 other banks th at […]

The Rape of Skye Bank: FELIX OLOYEDE| Skye Bank has never been lucky, right from its inception in 2005, the financial institution has been serially plundered by its key management figures. Until recently, however, the bank had plodded along impressively keeping its nose as clean as whistle. But with a new and younger board that took over from the sagely […]