Business Hallmark Public Policy Lecture Presents

The Rape of Skye Bank: FELIX OLOYEDE| Skye Bank has never been lucky, right from its inception in 2005, the financial institution has been serially plundered by its key management figures. Until recently, however, the bank had plodded along impressively keeping its nose as clean as whistle. But with a new and younger board that took over from the sagely […]

Call for restructuring unstoppable – OneVOICE By EMEKA EJERE | Despite the rejection of devolution of power to the federating states by the National Assembly, members of Nigerian civil society under the aegis of ‘OneVOICE’ have insisted that the campaign for step by step restructuring of Nigeria must continue. It believes that certain items on Exclusive Legislative List of the […]

Broad Street Watch: What really is Nigeria doing right? Teslim Shittay-Bey | It is almost cliché that Nigeria is the sick man of Africa. All things dark and ugly have gradually found a nestling home in Africa’s largest black nation. Ranging from bloody insurgency, human trafficking, nepotism, ethnic irredentism to grand larceny and political misconduct, Nigeria has been punched into a squared corner […]

Quest for Food Sufficiency: ‘Nigeria operates below 50 tractors per 1,000 km2, a far cry from the African standard. FELIX OLOYEDE | Nigeria’s drive to attain food sufficiency may take a longer time if frantic efforts are not made to reverse the current trends of very low mechanized agriculture in the country. The country is way off below global standard in terms of the number of tractors per land area that farmers own, having […]

Business Feasibility: Table water production DANIEL ZUBAIR | Nigeria’s bottled water industry has grown phenomenally over the past decade, with volume sales growing at an annual rate of 31% between 2002 and now. The market accommodates both multinationals, large local corporate and thousands of SMEs across the country. Bottled water is expected to comfortably surpass carbonates as the most widely […]

Nigeria is having problem because the centre is too strong – Coach Onigbinde Chief Adegboye Onigbinde is a former coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Golden Eagles. Onigbinde has been involved in sports administration in the country at different levels over the past four decades. He is still a member of FIFA’s Technical Committee. Recently he was found in a gathering of politicians from various […]

Anambra 2017: Obiano, Nwoye, Uba, Chidoka lead the pack as 32 aspirants justle for guber tickets A total of 32 governorship aspirants, 12 of whom are in the country’s ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), seven from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), four each from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and United Progressive Party (UPP), are presently justling for tickets of the various political parties ahead of the […]

Those resisting restructuring are asking for dismemberment of Nigeria — Nosa Igiebor Restructuring and fiscal federalism are touchy issues for different Nigerians for a wide variety of reasons ranging from the blatantly ethnic to the brazenly self-serving and economic. However some Nigerians see within the call for restructuring and fiscal decentralization a mechanism for growing the Nigerian economy in a manner that would ensure sustained growth […]

My love is for Journalism, but branding is my passion, says Wale Adebiyi, MD, Parvenu Media Services Parvenu Media Services is an Ibadan-based SME that is making waves in the personal and corporate branding business in Nigeria. The man behind this fast-growing venture, Wale Adebiyi, a journalist turned branding specialist has been running the business for about a decade. In this interview with FELIX OLOYEDE, he narrates how Parvenu Media Services has […]

First Bank Dopemu bubbles with customers ENIOLA ILORI| At a time of crippling recession some industries have proven to be fairly resilient. The banking sector despite the loud and undisguised anger of economic agents in other sectors of the economy has shown its ability to defy earnings gravity by pulling up corporate profits against the odds. Indeed despite the harsh financial […]

CAKE BAKING DANIEL ZUBAIR| The cake making business is a very lucrative and profitable venture. A lot of people like and appreciate cake. This makes it an easy product to sell. Cake is one of the most consumed snacks and meal by people in Nigeria and all over the world. Reasons Why You should Start Cake Making […]

Visa expands global transaction processing with facilities in Singapore, UK EMEKA EJERE| Global payments technology company, Visa has announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centres in Singapore and the United Kingdom. According to the company, the new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways […]