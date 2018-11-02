Business Hallmark names Saraki, Ekweremadu, Ambode Best Nigerians of the Year

Business Hallmark Newspaper has named Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as most outstanding Nigerians of the year 2018 for their remarkable contributions to the deepening of the country’s democracy.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President and signed by its Chairman, Amb. George Obiozor and Secretary, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, the editorial board of the newspaper praised the Senate President for his courage, noting that the award is in recognition of his efforts in establishing the upper chamber of the National Assembly as an independent arm of government, even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Today, your courage and commitment have paid premium dividends,” the letter read. “As the Senate has steadily regained independence and purpose.

“The jury is out and the verdict is that the Senate is making significant progress despite obvious challenges and interference.”

In a similar letter to the Deputy Senate President, the newspaper praised the lawmaker for his forthrightness and consistent advocacy for the good of the people.

“In an era where the integrity of the National Assembly is often questioned, your forthrightness on various issues and visible advocacy for the common good have earned you the respect and admiration of this newspaper,” the letter read.

Business Hallmark equally praised the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for his giant strides in Lagos, especially as it concerns his developmental projects, noting in a letter to the governor, that he has emerged as an “authentic hero of democracy.”

“By dint of hard work, vision and commitment, you are transforming and leaving indelible marks in Lagos state. Indeed, you have left no one in doubt that you are poised to turn Lagos into a modern smart city and worthy economic capital of the African continent.

“We are particularly pleased to honour you with this award, in appreciation of the heroic role you have played and continue to play in the defence of freedom, democratic ethos and good governance. You have emerged as an authentic hero and icon of democracy.”

Notably, the award is coming at a time the governor faces an uncertain political future, having lost his party’s governorship ticket to Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Other distinguished Nigerians listed in the Business Hallmark People of the Year Award include Dr Peterside Dakuku, DG NIMASA who emerged as Parastatal of the Year; Rt Hon. Al-Hassan Rurum, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly who emerged Speaker of the Year; Mr. Umanna Umanna, CEO, OGFZA, Public Servant of the Year; Mr. Benedict Peters, CEO of EVC Aiteo Group, Businessman of the Year; Chief Obi Ezude, Chairman Beloxxi Industries Limited and Alh Naseer Ahmed, Chairman Central Hotels Entrepreneur of the Year and Chief Kanu Agabi, former Attorney General of the Federation who was recognized for his Professional Excellence in Law and Jurisprudence .

Others are Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, First Lady of Oyo State who is being honoured for Outstanding Community Service; Mr John Obaro, President SystemSpecs Limited who was recognized for his Professional Excellence in Information and Communication technology; Mr Tony Opanachi, CEO Development Bank of Nigeria who was recognized for his Professional Excellence in Banking and Financial Services; Dr Tee Mac Omatshola for outstanding Achievements in the Promotion of the Entertainment Industry and Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, MD, United Bank for Africa (UBA) who was named Banker of the Year.

The newspaper acknowledged what it called “Uzoka’s giant strides” in UBA, noting that since he took charge in 2016, he has achieved compelling milestones by consolidating the position of the bank as one of Africa’s leading and most profitable financial institutions.

The Business Hallmark Newspaper concept of People of the Year is to recognize those individuals and organisations who have made the most valuable impact in their field in the year under consideration. Some previous recipients of the award include; His Excellency, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, immediate past governor of Ondo State, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank, Dr (Mrs) Stella Okoli, Chairman, Emzor Pharmaceuticals and Mr Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The official unveiling of the awards will take place by 7pm at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on 8th December, 2018.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook