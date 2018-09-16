Business Hallmark cover page

Nigeria needs more borrowing to fund infrastructure, says Agusto & Co The Federal Government is expected to take more loans if its plan to fund infrastructure is to be realized, Senior Analyst at Agusto & Co, Jimi Ogbobine has said. Speaking at training for financial journalists during the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) 2018 Annual Workshop held in Lagos at the weekend, he said government […]

CBN improves e-payment, tasks banks to resolve issues in three days The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all Deposit Money Banks, Micro Finance banks, key stakeholders in the mobile money sector to resolve all Electronic Fund Transactions issues within three- working days or face sanctions. The new directive by CBN also directed DMBs, others to report within five working days any aggrieved entity of […]

AXA Mansard upgrades payment channels AXA Mansard PLC, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched more payment channels to eliminate challenges customers may have experienced in the past with regards to payments. With the introduction of these multiple payment platforms, users will have easy, quick and convenient mode of premium payments. […]

Global agencies warn of economic crisis ahead …APC, Buhari have failed – HSBC; He will lose 2019 polls – EIU By UCHE CHRIS Nigeria seems to be getting global attention in recent times but it appears for the wrong reasons. With the controversy over the $10 billion refund imposed on MTN still raging two global agencies released reports last week warning of […]

Chinese invasion exposes Nigeria’s debt crisis By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Nigeria’s rambling debt stock continues to raise doubts amongst analysts about the African nation’s financial health. Indeed as the country’s gross domestic output (GDP) gallops at a lazy 1.5 per cent against the backdrop of huge capital expenditure sitting at about N1.7 trillion (the highest nominal expenditure in 20 years) local economists remain […]

UBA leads pan-African banking By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Despite recent bleak pictures painted about the Nigerian Economy by international organisations, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has kept a firm focus on building up its brand as a major African financial bellwether. The bank punched above its weight by growing recent gross earnings by 16 per cent, from N223 billion […]

Adeosun: Adeosun’s honourable exit By OBINNA EZUGWU Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, it was reported, who submitted her resignation letter last week following lingering controversies about her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate, represented the bright spot in this blighted government, but would be remembered by many for the wrong reasons. The allegation that she had forged an […]

Buhari under fire for ethnicity, nepotism OBINNA EZUGWU Last week appointment of Kano State born Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August, was greeted with outrage. The Southern and Middle Belt […]

Osun 2018: Five giants fight over Aregbesola’s office OLUSESAN LAOYE As the governorship election in Osun State comes up on Saturday, the parties and their candidates have intensified their campaigns to convince the people to see why they must be voted for to replace the incumbent Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, it now appears that only five political parties and their candidates are in […]

FinTechs can’t displace banks, says David-West Financial Technology (FinTech) companies will not displace banks in their competition for market share and provision of financial services to customers, said Dr. Olayinka David-West, Faculty Member, Lagos Business School (LBS). She spoke at the 2018 Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) Annual Workshop help at the weekend in Lagos. David-West, who was represented by […]

Govt counters HSBC, Economists predictions on Nigeria The Federal Government has faulted prediction by two British based institutions, HSBC and the Economists over the 2019 elections fake and a psychological warfare against the administration’ anti corruption policies. The Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed replied the two institutions on Friday in Lagos when he paid advocacy visit to Channels Television […]

Nigerian Inflation accelerates by 11.23% in August The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 11.23 percent (year-on-year) in August 2018. This is 0.09 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in July 2018 (11.14) per cent and represents the first year on year rise in headline inflation following eighteenth consecutive disinflation in headline inflation. National Bureau of Statistics […]

EFCC denies raid on Standard Chartered Bank Following repeated media enquiries regarding a purported raid on the head office of the Standard Chartered Bank today September 14, by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission has denied that its officers were involved in such raid. The Financial Crimes agency disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head, […]

Finance Minister, Adeosun quits, Northerner from Budget office tipped to replace her Embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has officially quit following allegation of her not serving the country in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned. Sources close to the minister told Business Hallmark that she “honourably resigned” to protect her image since she felt […]