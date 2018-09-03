Business Hallmark Cover Monday, September 3-7

South Africa plunges into recession South Africa has officially entered a technical recession, after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that the country’s real gross domestic product had declined 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, iafrica.com reports. This follows a GDP contraction of 2.2 per cent in the first quarter. A technical recession is two consecutive quarters of […]

Banks groan under CBN’s iron fist as economy sputters By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Local Nigerian banks have started to groan under the tight fist of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) determination to sanitise the industry and ensure that corporate governance is strictly adhered to, especially in respect of foreign repatriation of funds by way of divided payments by foreign companies in Nigeria. Last week […]

UBA repositions for global challenges Recent Board changes have been made at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to generate new thinking and a fresh perspective of the future of the bank in the various markets it has chosen to do business. The new board includes a short list of experienced administrators and long standing board room professionals such as […]

Nigeria Air: Maintenance is a major ball-buster in Aviation – Adenekan Recently Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the first phase of the federal government’s efforts at starting a new national flag carrier to be called, Nigeria Air, amidst concerns by Nigerians of a reverse Midas touch. Indeed, after two failed attempts (Richard Branson’s Virgin Nigeria and Jimoh Ibrahim’s Air Nigeria) at reviving […]

The Venezuela crisis and Nigeria’s woes By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Food is escorted under the ominous presence of heavily armed escorts of military trucks, as children with threadbare clothes and scabby bodies wave weakly at drivers as parents with sunken eye sockets gaze with lust at transported grains. No, this is not Eritrea, Sudan or anywhere else in Africa where stories of […]

Abia 2019: Abia community in Lagos endorse Dr. Otti for governor By OBINNA EZUGWU In a well attended event dubbed, “an evening with Dr. Alex Otti,” held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at the Neniv Event Centre, Mafuluku, Lagos State, notable indigenes of Abia State gathered to endorse the candidacy of Dr. Alex Otti (OFR), a leading governorship aspirant for the state’s 2019 governorship election […]

Financial Independence: Lessons on Financial Freedom: Based on True Life stories By Agbai Ina Obasi Reviewer: Geraldine Onyenweaku Sycophancy is generally understood as an obsequious flattery. In a graphicpresentation, the writer describes it as, a “disease ,which makes people hero worship leader even when they are clearly wrong . This, in the author’s opinion is worse than corruption. Encouraged by wide spread reverence and praise […]

Declining economy signposts hard times ahead By Uche Chris A worrisome and unexpected report about the economy came from the National Bureau of Statistics, which most informed observers are still trying to digest. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the aggregate growth rate of the economy dropped in the first half of the year from 1.9 percent at the beginning of the […]

Worsening corruption negates Buhari’s agenda …as agency identifies 55 corruption in Nigeria By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA President Muhammadu Buhari rode to power on May 29, 2015, on a sweeping mandate from Nigerians to give the country a new direction. Due largely to his reputation as a morally upright public individual, there were high expectations among expectant Nigerians that the newly elected […]

Rivers 2019: APC plots against Wike By OBINNA EZUGWU In many ways, the recently held National Assembly bye-election in Rivers State – which was cancelled by the state’s residence electoral commissioner, Obo Efangha on account of widespread violence and snatching of ballot boxes – portrayed a signal of intent. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is out for Governor Nyesom Wike, […]

How $8.1bn MTN sanction can affect foreign investment – Chukwu By OBINNA EZUGWU Managing Director and CEO of Cowry Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Jonson Chukwu, has explained to the $8.1billion fine imposed on Nigeria’s leading Telecom company, MTN, could scare away foreign investors only if it was unjustly imposed. Chukwu who stated this in a chat with Business Hallmark, opined that investors are neither looking […]

2019: Saraki promises to revive the economy, restructure security architecture, provide jobs as he declares for president. Full text SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY (DR.) ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, AT A DIALOGUE WITH YOUTH AND YOUNG ASPIRANTS HELD AT SHERATON HOTEL, ABUJA, ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 30, 2018. PROTOCOL. 1. Let me say, once again, how wonderful it is to see so many talented and purposeful […]

CBN penalty: Your investment is safe, Diamond Bank reassures shareholders Diamond Bank has allayed fears over the impact the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent fine on it and three other lenders for foreign exchange infractions, would have on its operations. The apex bank on Wednesday penalized Standard Chartered Bank N2.4 billion, Stanbic IBTC N1.8 billion, Citibank N1.2 billion and Diamond Bank N250 million for […]