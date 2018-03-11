BUSINESS HALLMARK COVER MONDAY, MARCH 12

How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

Nigerians groan over high cost of living By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

Lagosians reject controversial land use charge With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman, Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]

Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]

CBN injects $355.43m into currency market Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]

How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]

Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]

Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state. They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief […]

Senate to reintroduce 35% affirmation action bill—Oduah Former Minister of Aviation and current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has disclosed that the Senate will soon reintroduce the 35 per cent affirmative action bill for women. Oduah who stated this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day noted that […]

Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]

ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]

Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]