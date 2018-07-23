Business Hallmark Cover Monday, July 23-27 

Aworis want to produce next Ogun State governor— Oba Obalanlege, Olota of Ota Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege is the Olota of Ota, the economic hub of Ogun State. He was a journalist before delving into lecturing at the Crescent University, Abeokuta. This was before he was recently crowned the Olota of Ota two months ago. In this executive interview with FELIX OLOYEDE, he explains who the ‘true owners’ of […]

Heritage Bank supports business investments in Africa Freestyle Football Championship Heritage Bank Plc. has signed a partnership agreement with Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limitedto make the premier edition of Africa Freestyle Football Championship a resounding success. The premier edition of the tournament which is scheduled to hold from September 13 to 15, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre at the Federal Palace in Lagos is being planned […]

Saraki to Nigerian youths: Turn your cellphones into business tools President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday called on the nation’s youths to venture into entrepreneurship through their cell-phones as a way of self-employment and creating job opportunities for others. Saraki gave the charge while delivering the Fourth Convocation Lecture of the Adeleke University, Ede in the State of Osun, on Sunday. […]

Gov. commends Abiriba entrepreneurship drive From PETER OKORE, Umuahia Historically, one of the towns that has often been associated with merchandise, entrepreneurship and self-help development efforts in Nigeria is Abiriba; a clan in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state. The town, popularly called, “small London” became famous for its age-long endeavours since the era of the British military expedition of Igboland,(1830-1930) in former Eastern Region of […]

Population crisis: Nigeria Analysts raise Alarm Against increasing concerns about exploding population figures, Nigerian economists, in growing numbers, are raising their voices over an impending tragedy if the current growth rate of 3 per cent per annum is not flipped back. Available data lays bare Nigeria’s romance with disaster. Recent IMF statistics puts Nigeria’s population at a stumping 199.5 million people […]

Shareholders bemoan Oando’s deepening crises –as court orders top executives to pay N245 billion By OKEY ONYENWEAKU It seems the woes of oil producing and marketing company, Oando Plc, will never end. Just smarting from the problems and controversy that almost brought the firm to its knees over book cooking, another more pernicious headache is breaking out; this time court […]

Top banks battle rising NPLs; 2 lose top rating By FELIX OLOYEDE In the face of daunting economic challenges, commercial lending institutions called Systemically Important Banks (SIBs) continue to lead the Nigerian financial services sector despite their struggles with high non-performing loans (NPLs) and shrinking operating margins. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in September 2014, issued a framework for SIBs, which was scheduled […]

Qualitative education can curb violence, insecurity, says NDIC boss The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim has advocated quality education as panacea to check the spate of violence and insecurity challenges currently being experienced in the country. The NDIC Boss made the remark in an address he delivered as the Keynote Speaker at the 15th Graduation Ceremony of Zaria Academy, Shika, […]

China offshore oil coy to invest $3bn in Nigeria The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is to invest an additional three billion dollars in its existing stakes in offshore oil and gas operations in Nigeria. Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spokesman said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Ughamadu said Mr Yuan Guangyu, the Chief Executive Officer […]

Ecobank risk assets deteriorate as Kie bows out By FELIX OLOYEDE The exit of Ecobank Nigeria’s erstwhile Managing Director, Charles Kie, has raised a groundswell of speculation in the financial community as sector analysts believe that his exit was abrupt, untimely and suspicious. Over a period of two years, Kie had succeeded in reversing the banks bedraggled balance sheet and profit and loss […]

Blood, blood everywhere: Herdsmen, rustlers on the rampage – Violence, a well-articulated plot to grab land – Expert By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Nigeria is gradually descending into a Hobbesian state with the growing killings in the Middle Belt, in addition to the destruction of lives and properties in the North West and Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Defenseless citizens are being killed like […]

2018 budget in jeopardy . Delay alone has reduced performance by 13% – Experts By UCHE CHRIS In all likelihood the 2018 budget will end like the three previous budgets of the President Buhari administration: a failure. Having been passed seven months after its presentation and half year gone; and with all the controversies surrounding its passage by the […]

MTN to miss market listing target By OKEY ONYENWEAKU A weak domestic economy in Nigeria may force telecommunications giant MTN to shift its earlier proposed August 2018 date for a local listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Analysts believe that the date shift will allow the parties to the Offer plan a more successful listing arrangement that would guaranty full […]

APC crises deepens: Amaechi battles for relevance, Modu-Sheriff is new strongman By OBINNA EZUGWU Key actors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to keep up appearance to allow for a smooth transition at the party’s recently held national convention. Except for the exchange of blows among Imo and Delta States delegates, the convention was largely a success. But beneath the facade of orderliness, tensions […]