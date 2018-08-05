Business Hallmark Cover Monday, August 5-10

NASS siege: Acting President, Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura following the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj. He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the […]

We want to restore Abia to its deserved glory—Otti Okey Onyenweaku Dr. Alex Otti, a forefront contestant for the post of Governor of Abia State, yesterday Sunday August 5, 2018 said in Lagos that he was gunning for position of Governor of the State to change the story of the Igbo man in Nigeria and perhaps the world. Otti, who met with friends at […]

Stocks: Investors scout for hidden value as market turns bearish By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As Nigeria’s Stock Exchange’s All Shares Index (ASI) dips below a year-to-date yield of zero per cent (-4.58 per cent at the close of the previous week’s business on Friday), a growing number of investors have put gun sights on emerging hidden value opportunities in the market. So far the results have […]

Naira remains stable as foreign portfolio investors take lackluster position By FELIX OLOYEDE Review of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market in the last one month has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regular intervention in the market has kept the naira stable as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) adopt a wait-and-see position in the equities market. The local currency has been stable within a band […]

Saraki’ defection deepens NASS-APC logjam …as impeachment plot thickens and lawyers sing discordant tunes By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, capped what has been days of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) unraveling when he finally and formally quit the party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), taking with him the governor of […]

SARAKI: Power, Wealth, Mystic By OBINNA EZUGWU Bukola Abubakar Saraki is a political force of nature. His meteoric rise to national prominence in a relatively short time has left even his most ardent critics grudgingly envious of his achievements that have since overshadowed that of his late father, Abubakar Saraki, who bestrode the politics of the North Central State […]

Booming oil prices puts Nigeria at risk By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Rising oil prices, once a big blessing may now be a curse for Nigeria, BusinessHallmark findings have revealed. The nation is now daily raking in millions of dollars as proceeds from crude sales due to rising oil prices. Since December 2017, the Brent benchmark oil price has soared by about 40%, to […]

Nestle’s surging profits confound market By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Nestle Nigeria has resisted the smothering effect of a weak economy and raised its head high. Pushing back on the harsh macro-economic environment, the company beat analysts’ expectations in its half year performance for the period ended June 31, 2018 as reflected in the 30 per cent increase in the company’s profit […]

FBN announces bumper harvest as NPLs decline –Industry experts laud Management By FELIX OLOYEDE A fall in necessary provisions for bad and doubtful debt has spurred FBN Holding Company (FBNH) to a historic four year profit before tax. The strategic decision by the Holdco’s management to reinforce risk management seems to be paying off as lower impairment charges combined with higher revenues from e-banking activities has […]

Heritage Bank reiterates support for MSMEs Heritage Bank Plc has assured promoters of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of support to enable them grow their businesses into generational conglomerates. The MD/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo disclosed this in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo over the weekend. According to […]

No life lost in Ecobank fire incident There was a fire incident on Tuesday morning in the compound of Ecobank’s Lagos head office when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire. The fire was contained within the generator house and the diesel truck and there was no loss of life or damage to any other property. The Lagos State Fire […]

Atiku: As the serial defector declares …are the odds in his favour this time By OBINNA EZUGWU A serial defector, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, back in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is poised to take one final shot at Nigeria’s highest office, the presidency, for the fourth time. At 72, the Adamawa born politician’s days in active politics is […]

Inflation to reverse upward after 17 consecutive slow down By FELIX OLOYEDE With politics raising the temperature of civil society, a troop of economic analysts calling on their experiences in months leading to major national elections, have reached a consensus that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) inflation-bashing antics is doomed to suffer a temporary reversal as politics trumps sensible economic policy for a […]

Wema bank returns to profitability By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Against flagging economic headwinds caused by declining manufacturing sector growth and lower retail sector spending, Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous banks, has had to wade through several muddy waters. However, defying earlier gloomy expectations of financial analysts the bank seems to be staging a grand comeback. Indeed, having had to […]

CBN: No life line to economy By FELIX OLOYEDE As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to keep a tight rein on domestic money supply while keeping policy rate at 14 per cent per annum, operators in the real sector of the economy have continued to groan in frustration. A slow growth in domestic consumer spending and shrinking opportunities for […]