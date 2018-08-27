Business Hallmark Cover Monday, August 27-31.

Nigerian economy grows at slower pace in Q2 2018 Nigerian economic growth slowed down in the first six months of 2018, on the back of deceleration in the oil sector, says Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The report showed that Nigerian economy grew 1.50 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms to N16.58trillion in […]

DAURA: Fall of the hatchet man The inside story of foreign connection to his sack By OBINNA EZUGWU When on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Mr. Lawal Musa Daura, the erstwhile Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) was summarily dismissed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo over the invasion of the National Assembly by masked officials of the agency […]

H1 2018: Union Bank shines with fixed income securities By FELIX OLOYEDE Union Bank has shown indications of a pleasant period for shareholders as improved revenues from e-banking and fixed income securities raised its bottom line in half year (H1) 2018. Nigeria’s second oldest commercial lender saw its gross revenue rise 16 per cent to N83.3 billion on the back of non-interest income, which […]

CBN launches measures to boost Agric, Manufacturing By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a masterful review of bank lending policy the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engineered a solution to reducing funding costs to both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. In a move that took analysts by surprise the Bank recently announced a policy of allowing commercial banks use a proportion of their […]

Breaking: Detained IPOB women freed A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has freed, unconditionally, all 114 women arrested and detained earlier in the week by the state police command whilst on a peaceful protest in demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), who […]

Abia: Activist condemns attack on Otti’s supporters, says govt. desperate because it has failed By OBINNA EZUGWU Rights activist and former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Mr. Monday Ubani, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on supporters of Dr. Alex Otti, a governorship aspirant in Abia State under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Obingwa Local Government Area of the state by thugs suspected […]

Oshiomhole tackles Saraki in fight to finish By OBINNA EZUGWU Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has since made the removal of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki from office as Senate helmsman his major preoccupation. But his plots in this regard, as well as his hard-line stance on otherwise delicate issues, are not only threatening APC […]

Financial crisis in power sector endanger banks By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Except prompt actions are urgently taken, the banking sector could face another major financial crisis, no thanks to their heavy exposure to distressed power firms operating in the country. According to concerned experts in the power industry, a large chunk of the loans to power firms might be impaired likely throw […]

NSE: Investors devise survival strategies By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector […]

Interim Dividends: Naira rain at GT Bank By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With its year on year yield at 9.98 per cent, GT Bank Plc has become the toast of local investors as its stock price bounced from N24 per share at the start of 2017 to a more recent price of N38. Audited accounts for the bank released last week saw gross earnings […]

Python Dance 3: Uwazurike condemns planned military operation in the South East as unnecessary intimidation By OBINNA EZUGWU Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has condemned the planned military operation in the South East zone, Python Dance 3, as unnecessary and an attempt to intimidate the people of the zone. Chief Uwazurike who registered his displeasure over the planned military exercise […]

Stocks: Oil sector stocks defy economic downturn in 2nd Quarter By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite a mild economic recovery in 2018, Oil sector stocks listed on the main board of Nigeria’s stock exchange are only recently shaking off the anguish of last year’s sector melt down. Indeed of the six leading Oil-related companies that have published 2nd quarter results in 2018, Seplat beat the blues by […]

Bears clobber Bulls in major rout By FELIX OLOYEDE After a stellar 2017, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has collapsed to becoming the fourth worst performing equity market on the global over the last six months as political pressure and a United States of America (USA) interest rate hike intensify investor’s apathy. The local bourse plunged 18.24 per cent over the […]

PDP Coalition: anxiety mounts over flag bearer By OBINNA EZUGWU With the recent defection of Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the list of anticipated presidential hopefuls under the main opposition party’s platform is complete. But it now faces an imminent danger of being torn apart by the collision of […]

H1: Zenith Bank waves the magic wand By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Despite weak economic tailwinds, Zenith Bank Plc is fashioning a path to stronger corporate earnings in the year 2018. The bank’s management has recently struck a pact with lower operating expenses relative income while putting a spear through the heart of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as the banks half year (H1) 2018 results […]