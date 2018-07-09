Business Hallmark Cover July 9 -13

Global outrage grows over incessant herdsmen killings …there is anarchy in the land – Utomi By OBINNA EZUGWU The incessant killings in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen seem to attracting more global attention as U.S. and U.K. have taken the government to task to stop it. During his recent visit to the U.S. by President Buhari, American President Donald had expressed concern […]

Banks brace up to Renmibi-Naira swap By FELIX OLOYEDE Commercial lenders in the country are wrapping up preparations for the commencement of Renmibi-Naira currency swap arrangement tidied up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the second quarter of the year as a way of further deepening trade between Nigeria and China. The Central Bank in the last two weeks […]

Ekiti Royal Rumble: Fayemi vs Fayose -2 From OLUSESAN LAOYE, Ado Ekiti The stage is now set for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State as the 21 contending parties and their candidates,out of the 42 cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), intensify efforts to succeed outgoing governor Ayodele Fayose. Palpable fear has now gripped the people of […]

Emenike advocates for sustainable National medical plan for Nigeria From PETER OKORE, Umuahia A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike has called for the pursuit of excellence by medical practitioners, investment in training of more surgeons and sustenance of the supporting infrastructure such as quality medical facilities as very essential for Nigeria to attain a sustainable national surgical […]

Yoruba Muslims Explode Against Afenifere, YCE Over Religious Composition And Anti-Buhari Agenda IN THE NAME OF ALLAH THE BENEFICENT THE MERCIFUL BEING THE TEXT OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE STATE OF THE NATION DELIVERED BY THE CHAIRMAN MUSLIM COMMUNITY OF OYO STATE ALHAJ ISHAQ KUNLE SANNI TITLED “YORUBA CHRISTIAN LEADERS STOP PARADING YOURSELVES AS YORUBA ELDERS” DATED THURSDAY 5TH JULY 2018 (21ST SHAWWAL 1439) AT […]

NNPC eyes capital market for funds The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to hit the Capital market to fund its new projects which include the NNPC/NAOC JV Idu-Re-development, South Gas Project, North Gas Project and Central Gas Project. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference […]

Nigeria, France in $475m deal Nigeria and France on Tuesday in Abuja signed three agreements worth US$475 million on social amenities and reforestation. The agreements cover Urban Mobility Improvement Programme of Lagos State, sustainable water supply in Kano city and reforestation in Ogun. President Muhammadu Buhari and the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of the agreements during […]

Crisis hits Apapa traffic call up system —-as truckers threaten to shut ports over extortion by govt. officials The government officials of Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA )and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), who are managing the notorious Apapa port traffic gridlock through a call up card system, are presently trying to ward off odious allegation of massive extortion of […]

Investors bemoan slow market By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY After a sizzling 2017 performance with market yield closing at a striking 46 per cent by December, second quarter 2018 has proven to be a major disappointment with mid-quarter market yields stuck under 8 per cent. A number of local analysts rue the depressed state of the market and are predicting a […]

Scare over human flesh capsules in Nigeria By OBINNA EZUGWU There is growing fear over possible presence of “human flesh” capsules alleged to be produced by a Chinese based drug syndicate in Nigeria. The capsules said to be made from dead babies and foetuses are believed by consumers to enhance stamina and cure diseases. However, investigations by officials of health ministries of […]

Wema Bank MD bows out The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, has retired after spending almost a decade at the helm of the Bank. “On behalf of the Board and Management of the Bank, I want to thank Mr Oloketuyi for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Oluwole Ajimisinmi, Wema Bank’s Company […]

Global outrage over Fulani Herdsmen Killings: UK, USA, All demand action By OBINNA EZUGWU It’s a gradual descent into anarchy in Africa’s most populous nation, as a largely ignored conflict – the farmers and herders clashes, as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari calls it – take a toll, all in a bid, some say, to sustain a 17th Century nomadic lifestyle in the 21st century. […]

Big banks in equity market slump By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors are seeking bumper harvests by year end as they begin to cherry pick low priced banking sector stocks. Price earnings ratio (P/E) for banks has continued to dip over the last two quarters as foreign portfolio investor bailout on the market in expectation of potential challenges of politics in 2019. This […]

Metropolitan Motors emerges new chairman of ELAN board FELIX OLOYEDE Olutoyin Okeowo, Managing Director/CEO Metropolitan Motors Limited has elected the new chairman of the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) board of directors. The new board of ELAN was inaugurated at its recently held 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Major highlights of the meeting include the presentation of the 2017 Annual […]

Cellulant to Scale Agrikore Mobile Blockchain-based Platform to More Farmers After raising $47.5m from the Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by growth equity platform TPG Growth, Cellulant, says the investment will help scale its blockchain-based platform Agrikore. Agrikore is a mobile blockchain-based platform that has served more than 7 million farmers across the continent, better connecting them to the market and helping […]