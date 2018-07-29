Business Hallmark Cover July 30-August 3

Heritage Bank reiterates support for MSMEs Heritage Bank Plc has assured promoters of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of support to enable them grow their businesses into generational conglomerates. The MD/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo disclosed this in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo over the weekend. According to […]

No life lost in Ecobank fire incident There was a fire incident on Tuesday morning in the compound of Ecobank’s Lagos head office when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire. The fire was contained within the generator house and the diesel truck and there was no loss of life or damage to any other property. The Lagos State Fire […]

Atiku: As the serial defector declares …are the odds in his favour this time By OBINNA EZUGWU A serial defector, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, back in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is poised to take one final shot at Nigeria’s highest office, the presidency, for the fourth time. At 72, the Adamawa born politician’s days in active politics is […]

Inflation to reverse upward after 17 consecutive slow down By FELIX OLOYEDE With politics raising the temperature of civil society, a troop of economic analysts calling on their experiences in months leading to major national elections, have reached a consensus that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) inflation-bashing antics is doomed to suffer a temporary reversal as politics trumps sensible economic policy for a […]

Wema bank returns to profitability By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Against flagging economic headwinds caused by declining manufacturing sector growth and lower retail sector spending, Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous banks, has had to wade through several muddy waters. However, defying earlier gloomy expectations of financial analysts the bank seems to be staging a grand comeback. Indeed, having had to […]

CBN: No life line to economy By FELIX OLOYEDE As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to keep a tight rein on domestic money supply while keeping policy rate at 14 per cent per annum, operators in the real sector of the economy have continued to groan in frustration. A slow growth in domestic consumer spending and shrinking opportunities for […]

Economy: Analysts predict tougher times . Nigerians to face more hardship in 2019 By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Nigeria may soon experience a severe food crisis as a result of the unabated killings of farmers and conquest of lands by Fulani herdsmen in the North Central region of the country, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. Known for its massive expanse of […]

2019 Firefight: PDP plots for the top job By OBINNA EZUGWU Since bounding back from its protracted internal crisis after its defeat in the 2015 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has not hidden its intention to upstage the ruling party and return to power. Most Nigerians had doubted such possibility soon after losing power but All Progressives Congress, APC seems to have […]

Foundation Supports Children with Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative As part of its contribution to the on-going Social Investment Programme in Nigeria, Inyang Otu Foundation, non-profit organization, recently introduced the Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative. The foundation which is birthed for the purpose of human wellbeing, provides selfless services as a way of giving back and contributing to development in society. The Inyang’s Food Drive […]

MPC Keeps Rates Unchanged for 2 years Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent with the asymmetric corridor at +200bps and -500bps around the MPR at end of its two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. The MPC has pegged the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) […]

Aworis want to produce next Ogun State governor— Oba Obalanlege, Olota of Ota Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege is the Olota of Ota, the economic hub of Ogun State. He was a journalist before delving into lecturing at the Crescent University, Abeokuta. This was before he was recently crowned the Olota of Ota two months ago. In this executive interview with FELIX OLOYEDE, he explains who the ‘true owners’ of […]

Heritage Bank supports business investments in Africa Freestyle Football Championship Heritage Bank Plc. has signed a partnership agreement with Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limitedto make the premier edition of Africa Freestyle Football Championship a resounding success. The premier edition of the tournament which is scheduled to hold from September 13 to 15, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre at the Federal Palace in Lagos is being planned […]

Saraki to Nigerian youths: Turn your cellphones into business tools President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday called on the nation’s youths to venture into entrepreneurship through their cell-phones as a way of self-employment and creating job opportunities for others. Saraki gave the charge while delivering the Fourth Convocation Lecture of the Adeleke University, Ede in the State of Osun, on Sunday. […]

Gov. commends Abiriba entrepreneurship drive From PETER OKORE, Umuahia Historically, one of the towns that has often been associated with merchandise, entrepreneurship and self-help development efforts in Nigeria is Abiriba; a clan in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state. The town, popularly called, “small London” became famous for its age-long endeavours since the era of the British military expedition of Igboland,(1830-1930) in former Eastern Region of […]

Population crisis: Nigeria Analysts raise Alarm Against increasing concerns about exploding population figures, Nigerian economists, in growing numbers, are raising their voices over an impending tragedy if the current growth rate of 3 per cent per annum is not flipped back. Available data lays bare Nigeria’s romance with disaster. Recent IMF statistics puts Nigeria’s population at a stumping 199.5 million people […]