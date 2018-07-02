Business Hallmark Cover July 2-6

Crisis hits Apapa traffic call up system —-as truckers threaten to shut ports over extortion by govt. officials The government officials of Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA )and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), who are managing the notorious Apapa port traffic gridlock through a call up card system, are presently trying to ward off odious allegation of massive extortion of […]

Investors bemoan slow market By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY After a sizzling 2017 performance with market yield closing at a striking 46 per cent by December, second quarter 2018 has proven to be a major disappointment with mid-quarter market yields stuck under 8 per cent. A number of local analysts rue the depressed state of the market and are predicting a […]

Scare over human flesh capsules in Nigeria By OBINNA EZUGWU There is growing fear over possible presence of “human flesh” capsules alleged to be produced by a Chinese based drug syndicate in Nigeria. The capsules said to be made from dead babies and foetuses are believed by consumers to enhance stamina and cure diseases. However, investigations by officials of health ministries of […]

Wema Bank MD bows out The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, has retired after spending almost a decade at the helm of the Bank. “On behalf of the Board and Management of the Bank, I want to thank Mr Oloketuyi for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Oluwole Ajimisinmi, Wema Bank’s Company […]

Global outrage over Fulani Herdsmen Killings: UK, USA, All demand action By OBINNA EZUGWU It’s a gradual descent into anarchy in Africa’s most populous nation, as a largely ignored conflict – the farmers and herders clashes, as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari calls it – take a toll, all in a bid, some say, to sustain a 17th Century nomadic lifestyle in the 21st century. […]

Big banks in equity market slump By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors are seeking bumper harvests by year end as they begin to cherry pick low priced banking sector stocks. Price earnings ratio (P/E) for banks has continued to dip over the last two quarters as foreign portfolio investor bailout on the market in expectation of potential challenges of politics in 2019. This […]

Metropolitan Motors emerges new chairman of ELAN board FELIX OLOYEDE Olutoyin Okeowo, Managing Director/CEO Metropolitan Motors Limited has elected the new chairman of the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) board of directors. The new board of ELAN was inaugurated at its recently held 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Major highlights of the meeting include the presentation of the 2017 Annual […]

Cellulant to Scale Agrikore Mobile Blockchain-based Platform to More Farmers After raising $47.5m from the Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by growth equity platform TPG Growth, Cellulant, says the investment will help scale its blockchain-based platform Agrikore. Agrikore is a mobile blockchain-based platform that has served more than 7 million farmers across the continent, better connecting them to the market and helping […]

Buhari plans reorganisation to end killings In a comprehensive strategy to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to carry out a reorganisation, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said. Dogara spoke on the plan after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki had a closed door meeting with Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja over the […]

Max Air joins Nigerian domestic market The owners of Max Air Limited have concluded plans to venture into the Nigerian domestic air transport market in addition to its usual Hajj and Umrah operations. Alhaji Bashir Mangal, Vice Chairman, Max Air, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja, said the airline would commence full operation […]

Governors meet over minimum wage The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss issues of minimum wage, insecurity and other matters of interests for the development of the country. While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation […]

Fulani group justifies Plateau killings, vow to overrun Nigeria. Full text. FOR IMMEDIATE MEDIA RELEASE JUNE 25, 2018 THE KILLINGS IN PLATEAU STATEMENT BY THE FULANI NATIONALITY MOVEMENT, (FUNAM) WE REMAIN SOLID AND UNSHAKEN BY THE WIND Our attention has been drawn to the series of campaigns being waged against the FULANI NATIONALITY following the killings in PLATEAU where some civilians who have been tormenting the […]

BDCs’, Banks’ Rate Unification: Triumph Over Multiple Exchange Rate The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moved closer to realizing its single exchange rate target by unifying dollar buying rates for banks and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. The development has brought stability to the foreign exchange market and showed CBN’s proactive approach to ending multiple exchange rates tipped to permanently send currency speculators out […]

2018: Budget in need of a fix By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Budget 2018 may have been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari but the odds against its full implementation seem stacked as analysts doubt the ability of the administration to achieve even half of its promise. The key challenge of the new budget is that capital expenditure may be off to a disappointing start. […]

US, China trade war threatens Nigeria’s revenue drive By FELIX OLOYEDE Ongoing trade scuffles between China and the United States of America (USA) may bring about an abrupt halt to Nigeria’s 2018 revenue expectations as experts expect the clash to grind the global economy into a slow trot which could hurt commodity prices. Nigeria earns about 90 per cent of its foreign exchange […]