Business Hallmark Cover for this week

Tension in APC over 2019 …Threat to the party is real – Taofik, APC chieftain By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The political climate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is slowly heating up ahead of the 2019 general elections, with scheming and power play among powerful groups and individuals taking its toll on the unity of the party. Already, several foreign and […]

Interview: Bearish equity market normal, says Jubril Aku Mr. Jibril Aku, Chairman of SunTrust Bank, and former Managing Director of Ecobank, has assured that the ongoing mass exodus of investors from the Nigeria Stock Market does not call for panic as according to him, it is a pattern that has characterised the country’s political season. Mr. Aku who stated in this interview with […]

Ecobank: Tough times and battle for survival By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Depressed demand and a drop in local consumer spending have combined to squash top line earnings for continental banking giant, Ecobank Trans International, for the half year ended June 2018. ETI’s results for the first six months of the year show a one per cent dip in the bank’s top line earnings, […]

Buhari under fire for ethnicity, nepotism By OBINNA EZUGWU Recent appointment of Kano State born Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August, was greeted with outrage. The Southern and Middle Belt […]

Osun 2018: Concerns mount over 2019 general elections Osun polls has exposed government intention for 2019 – Adegboruwa By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week’s rerun governorship election in Osun State, which eventually saw the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola defeat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Senator Ademola Adeleke with 482 votes – according to results announced by […]

Grange School Lagos Celebrates Independence Day in Grand Style Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on the last school day before its 58 th Independence Day, the management, staff and students of Grange School Lagos have marked the occasion with a host of activities highlighting the cultural diversity of our great country, Nigeria. The event witnessed the participation of students from various classes […]

Curation: Independence Messages from Nigerians I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58 Read more here: https://t.co/kuDXEbR2OI pic.twitter.com/bN4EY6Q0DI — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 1, 2018 Happy independence day Nigeria. The labour of our heroes past […]

Buhari: No more shady oil deals, brazen theft of billions President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is making progress in the fight against corruption as shady oil deals and the brazen theft of billions of Naira are no more. The president stated this in his address to the nation as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Monday, News Agency of […]

Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

Access Bank pushes for digital dominance By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]

Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]

Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]