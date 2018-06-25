Business Hallmark Cover for Monday, June 25-29

Buhari plans reorganisation to end killings In a comprehensive strategy to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to carry out a reorganisation, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said. Dogara spoke on the plan after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki had a closed door meeting with Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja over the […]

Max Air joins Nigerian domestic market The owners of Max Air Limited have concluded plans to venture into the Nigerian domestic air transport market in addition to its usual Hajj and Umrah operations. Alhaji Bashir Mangal, Vice Chairman, Max Air, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja, said the airline would commence full operation […]

Governors meet over minimum wage The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss issues of minimum wage, insecurity and other matters of interests for the development of the country. While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation […]

Fulani group justifies Plateau killings, vow to overrun Nigeria. Full text. FOR IMMEDIATE MEDIA RELEASE JUNE 25, 2018 THE KILLINGS IN PLATEAU STATEMENT BY THE FULANI NATIONALITY MOVEMENT, (FUNAM) WE REMAIN SOLID AND UNSHAKEN BY THE WIND Our attention has been drawn to the series of campaigns being waged against the FULANI NATIONALITY following the killings in PLATEAU where some civilians who have been tormenting the […]

BDCs’, Banks’ Rate Unification: Triumph Over Multiple Exchange Rate The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moved closer to realizing its single exchange rate target by unifying dollar buying rates for banks and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. The development has brought stability to the foreign exchange market and showed CBN’s proactive approach to ending multiple exchange rates tipped to permanently send currency speculators out […]

2018: Budget in need of a fix By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Budget 2018 may have been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari but the odds against its full implementation seem stacked as analysts doubt the ability of the administration to achieve even half of its promise. The key challenge of the new budget is that capital expenditure may be off to a disappointing start. […]

US, China trade war threatens Nigeria’s revenue drive By FELIX OLOYEDE Ongoing trade scuffles between China and the United States of America (USA) may bring about an abrupt halt to Nigeria’s 2018 revenue expectations as experts expect the clash to grind the global economy into a slow trot which could hurt commodity prices. Nigeria earns about 90 per cent of its foreign exchange […]

Kingibe: The power behind the throne By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the alleged master strategist of the Aso Rock cabal won himself and President Muhammadu Buhari criticisms for receiving the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) despite “betraying” the Abiola mandate. But there is yet the speculation that the Kanuri, Borno […]

Executive, NASS fight endanger 2018 budget .It is NASS power to appropriate funds – Lawyers By UCHE CHRIS Again the 2018 budget has been embroiled in the politics and supremacy struggle between the executive and the legislature. All the three budgets of this administration have suffered this fate. If it is not allegations of padding against one arm, it is alterations […]

Rising fraud endanger digital banking By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Not even forays into the digital market place has staved-off the tough times banks in Nigeria are facing in order to keep their bottom lines up. Indeed in the heat of slow economic growth (GDP is growing at a sleepy 1.95 per cent) banks are being fried alive as non-performing loans average […]

Breaking: Oshiomhole is new APC National Chairman Former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Oshiomhole was affirmed after he emerged as the sole candidate for the position at the National Convention of the party on Saturday. The former Edo Governor was one of about 14 candidates affirmed unopposed by delegates at the […]

PDP expresses concern over Senator Abaribe’s Safety …demands his release by DSS By OBINNA EZUGWU The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the safety of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia South), who was arrested by the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) on Friday. The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan lamented that the Gestapo-style arrest of Abaribe had further […]

Ohanaeze demands Abaribe’s release, say army should produce Kanu By OBINNA EZUGWU Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has demanded an unconditional release of Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, insisting that the onus lies on the country’s security forces who invaded the Umuahia home of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to produce him. This was contained in a […]

Breaking: DSS arrests Senator Abaribe The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe representing Abia South on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abaribe who is Chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, has been a vocal critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. He was picked up on Friday and no reason has […]

Saraki assures Russian investors of conducive business environment The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has assured the Russian Government that Nigeria is conducive for investors especially in the oil, gas, agriculture, mining and power sectors of the economy. Saraki stated this during a meeting with the leadership of the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament – Federation Council of the […]