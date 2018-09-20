Bulls return to stock market, appreciates 0.33%

By FELIX OLOYEDE

The Nigerian equity market on Thursday trended upward, reversing the previous day’s negative sentiment.

The bourse gained 0.33 per cent, propelled gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks with WAPCO setting the pace.

The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 105.77 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.33 per cent to close at 32,482.89 points.

Also, the Market Capitalization was up by N38.67 billion, representing an increase of 0.33%, closing at N11.89 trillion.

WAPCO led 24 others to top the list of advancers, adding 9.9 per cent to its share price, while Prestige suffered the highest, leading 14 other losers, having drop -9.68 per cent.

Investors exchanged 226,027,631.00 shares in 2,873 deal amounting valued at N2.34 billion.

Neimeth was the most active with 39,121,372 of its shares traded on, representing 17.31 per cent of the market’s total transaction.

